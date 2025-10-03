This 49ers Player Silenced the Critics in Week 4 Victory Against Rams
The San Francisco 49ers completed Week 5 with a 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The organization moves to first place in the NFC West.
It was an important win and arguably the toughest challenge of the season thus far. Especially after the quick turnaround from Sunday's home defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
One crucial factor in the 49ers' win demands attention.
Kendrick Bourne proved many wrong tonight
Bourne’s return to San Francisco was met with skepticism, and many questioned the decision. But his showing against the Los Angeles Rams was undoubtedly the best of his career in red and gold.
The stakes were higher tonight. There was no George Kittle. No Jauan Jennings. No Ricky Pearsall. Three of the 49ers' key starters were sidelined with injuries, leaving the offense shorthanded.
At wide receiver, all eyes were on Bourne and Demarcus Robinson to step up and deliver the win.
Before Week 5, Bourne had recorded 8 receptions for 87 yards across all his previous appearances this season. He performed fine when called upon, a serviceable, if unspectacular, contribution.
But against the 49ers' NFC West rivals, Bourne recorded 10 receptions for 142 yards — more than Christian McCaffrey, Demarcus Robinson, and Jake Tonges combined.
Right from the start of the first quarter, with 12:45 on the clock and facing 1st-and-20, Mac Jones found Bourne, who broke free for an explosive 35-yard gain, which set the tone for the game.
The only knock? Bourne didn’t find the end zone. He still hasn't this season. But when your wide receiver puts up 142 yards in a must-win divisional game, that kind of output is just as impactful.
His previous linkup with Mac Jones proved pivotal
Bourne and quarterback Jones were reunited, this time in the Bay Area, after spending three seasons together with the New England Patriots.
Jones stepped in once again for starter Brock Purdy, and though both he and Bourne were technically backups, they came through with ruthless performances.
Chemistry is a huge part of football. In particular, between a quarterback and their wide receiver. Just look at the past between Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
No comparisons were needed or made tonight, but the synergy between Jones and Bourne was undeniable as they fully leveraged each other’s strengths. Given the injury crisis and all the surrounding narratives, this victory feels even more significant.
After three straight losses to the Rams, the 49ers secured a vital win and now have extended days off to recover and regroup.