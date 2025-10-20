Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Win Against the Falcons
Defeating the Atlanta Falcons with countless players injured proves how gritty the San Francisco 49ers are.
It is thanks to a handful of players who are forced to step up. They are filling in for those injured players and making the most of their opportunities.
However, not every player who has to step up is answering the call. There are three 49ers whose stock decreased in the win against the Falcons.
WR Demarcus Robinson
Signing Demarcus Robinson was to improve the 49ers' efficiency in the red zone. That is where Robinson thrived at last year, and against man-to-man coverage.
Unfortunately, he's been a complete dud since returning from suspension in Week 4. Robinson had a chance to make a fantastic play for the 49ers early in the fourth quarter.
Mac Jones targeted him on third down deep towards the right sideline. Catching that pass would've set the 49ers up to put the game out of reach. Robinson would drop the easy pass.
He's clearly allergic to making plays. He did the same thing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final two minutes of the first half. Robinson should probably never see a clutch opportunity again.
OL Connor Colby
Speaking of opportunity, rookie Connor Colby had a chance to cement himself as the starter at left guard. When he filled in for Ben Bartch in the middle of the games in Week 1 and 2, he was terrific.
However, he's failed to sustain that level. As a starter, he's been a complete liability on the offensive line. He's clearly been the worst offensive lineman for the 49ers, and offensive player, this season.
There was one series where the 49ers sat Colby for Nick Zakelj. Perhaps the 49ers are going to starting rotating guards again like how they did with Spencer Burford a couple of seasons ago.
Seeing that happen essentially means Colby will lose his starting role as soon as Bartch is healthy. But I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers make the change immediately to Zakelj after this week.
WR Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings didn't necessarily have a bad game, and he didn't get into a weird argument with Kyle Shanahan on the sideline this time. However, he is still leaving a lot to be desired.
The lone interception that Jones threw in this game was 100 percent Jennings' fault. He did not reel in the pass and cut his route short from making it a cleaner catch.
Jennings is completely checked out. The days of him being a reliable receiver seem over, and it makes sense. He's going to be gone from the 49ers after this season anyways, which is why they should trade him.
