All 49ers

5 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 20-10 Win Against the Falcons

The 49ers put on a defensive and running game clinic in their 20-10 win against the Falcons.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

No Fred Warner, no problem.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-10 in primetime. They improve their record to 5-2 on the season and prove how gritty a team they are in front of the country.

Run game wakes up

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All season long, the 49ers have struggled to get anything going in the run game. It's been hibernating through the first six games of the season until this one.

The 49ers finally got their run game to wake up. Having George Kittle back played a role, but Kyle Shanahan didn't call as many outside/stretch runs in this game. He favored runs inside, and they worked.

Christian McCaffrey reaped the rewards of that adjustment and Kittle's return. He registered his first 100-yard rushing game of the season (129) and looked more like the 2023 version than in any other game.

It's a game like this, where he totaled 201 yards, that helps refute the notion that McCaffrey has not lost a step. All he needed was consistent blocking and a run play adjustment to fully unleash his skills.

Defense limits Bijan Robinson successfully

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The top player that the 49ers had to worry about the most against the Falcons was Bijan Robinson. He's been a force all season long and is coming off a game where he obliterated the Buffalo Bills for 238 total yards.

Robinson couldn't sniff that production or impact. The 49ers' defense limited him successfully, which is phenomenal to do, especially without Fred Warner. Tip of the cap to every 49ers' defender.

No defense has managed to limit Robinson to less than 100 total yards. This was a perfect chance for Robinson to build upon his amazing performance against the Bills.

For the 49ers to do that without Warner is nothing less than superb. That has to skyrocket the morale of the defense. It also shows that this defense is still playing inspired and motivated.

Robert Saleh called a master class

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh
August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Besides limiting Robinson, the 49ers' defense successfully rendered Drake London ineffective. Atlanta's entire offense was out of sorts, and it's thanks to Robert Saleh calling a master class game.

For a segment of the game, the Falcons couldn't look to Robinson, London, Darnell Mooney, or Kyle Pitts to lead the way. The 49ers forced Michael Penix to look at his fifth option, Casey Washington, more times than he'd like.

And when Penix did get a chance to target his favorable players, he was met with a pass rusher. Either it was Bryce Huff exploding off the edge, or the magnificent blitz call Saleh dialed up.

This was a perfect defensive game plan by Saleh, and the 10 points allowed proves it.

Demarcus Robinson is useless

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5)
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

I really thought Demarcus Robinson would be a positive addition to the 49ers' offense. He's been the complete opposite since he returned from suspension in Week 4.

Robinson had a chance early in the fourth quarter to look like a hero for the 49ers. He was targeted on third down deep towards the right sideline.

He dropped the pass that would've placed the 49ers in an excellent position to score and take control of the game. Robinson had a drop in a critical moment last week, too.

He's allergic to catching the ball and making huge plays for the 49ers. Rick Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and even rookie Jordan Watkins can't come back soon enough.

Kyle Shanahan is an early Coach of the Year candidate

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

No other coach should be an early candidate to be named Coach of the Year than Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have no business being 5-2 with a handful of star players missing.

And yet, here they are. They have been working around the injuries to Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Kittle, and Warner.

Being without players of this caliber should've caused the 49ers to collapse. They have shown issues to a certain extent without these core players, but they've managed to sustain playing well.

It's a testament to the coaching job of Shanahan and Saleh as well. Shanahan deserves a ton of credit for the job he is doing with so many of his studs out.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/Game Day