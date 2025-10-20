5 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 20-10 Win Against the Falcons
No Fred Warner, no problem.
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-10 in primetime. They improve their record to 5-2 on the season and prove how gritty a team they are in front of the country.
Run game wakes up
All season long, the 49ers have struggled to get anything going in the run game. It's been hibernating through the first six games of the season until this one.
The 49ers finally got their run game to wake up. Having George Kittle back played a role, but Kyle Shanahan didn't call as many outside/stretch runs in this game. He favored runs inside, and they worked.
Christian McCaffrey reaped the rewards of that adjustment and Kittle's return. He registered his first 100-yard rushing game of the season (129) and looked more like the 2023 version than in any other game.
It's a game like this, where he totaled 201 yards, that helps refute the notion that McCaffrey has not lost a step. All he needed was consistent blocking and a run play adjustment to fully unleash his skills.
Defense limits Bijan Robinson successfully
The top player that the 49ers had to worry about the most against the Falcons was Bijan Robinson. He's been a force all season long and is coming off a game where he obliterated the Buffalo Bills for 238 total yards.
Robinson couldn't sniff that production or impact. The 49ers' defense limited him successfully, which is phenomenal to do, especially without Fred Warner. Tip of the cap to every 49ers' defender.
No defense has managed to limit Robinson to less than 100 total yards. This was a perfect chance for Robinson to build upon his amazing performance against the Bills.
For the 49ers to do that without Warner is nothing less than superb. That has to skyrocket the morale of the defense. It also shows that this defense is still playing inspired and motivated.
Robert Saleh called a master class
Besides limiting Robinson, the 49ers' defense successfully rendered Drake London ineffective. Atlanta's entire offense was out of sorts, and it's thanks to Robert Saleh calling a master class game.
For a segment of the game, the Falcons couldn't look to Robinson, London, Darnell Mooney, or Kyle Pitts to lead the way. The 49ers forced Michael Penix to look at his fifth option, Casey Washington, more times than he'd like.
And when Penix did get a chance to target his favorable players, he was met with a pass rusher. Either it was Bryce Huff exploding off the edge, or the magnificent blitz call Saleh dialed up.
This was a perfect defensive game plan by Saleh, and the 10 points allowed proves it.
Demarcus Robinson is useless
I really thought Demarcus Robinson would be a positive addition to the 49ers' offense. He's been the complete opposite since he returned from suspension in Week 4.
Robinson had a chance early in the fourth quarter to look like a hero for the 49ers. He was targeted on third down deep towards the right sideline.
He dropped the pass that would've placed the 49ers in an excellent position to score and take control of the game. Robinson had a drop in a critical moment last week, too.
He's allergic to catching the ball and making huge plays for the 49ers. Rick Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and even rookie Jordan Watkins can't come back soon enough.
Kyle Shanahan is an early Coach of the Year candidate
No other coach should be an early candidate to be named Coach of the Year than Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have no business being 5-2 with a handful of star players missing.
And yet, here they are. They have been working around the injuries to Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Kittle, and Warner.
Being without players of this caliber should've caused the 49ers to collapse. They have shown issues to a certain extent without these core players, but they've managed to sustain playing well.
It's a testament to the coaching job of Shanahan and Saleh as well. Shanahan deserves a ton of credit for the job he is doing with so many of his studs out.
