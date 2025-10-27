Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Loss to the Texans
Plenty of players on the San Francisco 49ers are at fault for the 26-15 loss to the Houston Texans.
However, there are three 49ers whose performance has caused their stock to decrease the most.
Renardo Green
Renardo Green is not a fan of covering his deep third. Early in the second quarter, C.J. Stroud connected on his deepest throw of the game for 44 yards to receiver Jaylin Noel.
The knee-jerk reaction is to blame Malik Mustapha for the completion. He was the one in coverage, after all. However, Green is responsible for the zone that Noel was targeted on.
The post above shows Green failing to cover his deep-third. He gets drawn in on what's in front of him, which allows Noel to get by behind him.
Green did this against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He clearly doesn't like to cover his deep-third. Otherwise, he wouldn't continue to make this mistake. His stock takes a hit for this.
Connor Colby
Rookie Connor Colby is no stranger to being on this list. The 49ers can't wait for Ben Bartch to be back so that they don't have to start Colby any longer.
He's been putrid as a starter, and that's what led the 49ers to play Nick Zakelj. It seems the 49ers are going to shuffle Colby and Zakelj.
They are no strangers to doing this on the offensive line. They last did it two or three seasons ago with Spencer Burford at right guard.
The fact that the 49ers feel the need to do this means they are low on Colby. He's bad enough to shuffle in Zakelj, but Zakelj isn't good enough to supplant him.
Marques Sigle
Rookie Marques Sigle was benched in favor of Ji'Ayir Brown. Malik Mustapha was always the indefinite starter, with the opposite side safety being open-ended.
Sigle seemed like he was entrenched in the starting role, but Brown's performance lately has been encouraging to the 49ers. As a result, Sigle's stock has plummeted.
He didn't even log a single defensive snap. His benching seemed so abrupt, given how Saleh has been fond of him. Apparently, he's not fond of Sigle enough.
I can't say I blame the 49ers for doing this. Sigle has been disappointing in pass coverage despite always being in a good position. Perhaps this game was to let him take it in and reset before getting back out there.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.