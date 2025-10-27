All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Loss to the Texans

No other players on the 49ers lowered their stock more in the loss against the Texans than these three.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) is tackled during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) is tackled during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Plenty of players on the San Francisco 49ers are at fault for the 26-15 loss to the Houston Texans.
However, there are three 49ers whose performance has caused their stock to decrease the most.

Renardo Green

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) leaves the field
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Renardo Green is not a fan of covering his deep third. Early in the second quarter, C.J. Stroud connected on his deepest throw of the game for 44 yards to receiver Jaylin Noel.

The knee-jerk reaction is to blame Malik Mustapha for the completion. He was the one in coverage, after all. However, Green is responsible for the zone that Noel was targeted on.

The post above shows Green failing to cover his deep-third. He gets drawn in on what's in front of him, which allows Noel to get by behind him.

Green did this against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He clearly doesn't like to cover his deep-third. Otherwise, he wouldn't continue to make this mistake. His stock takes a hit for this.

Connor Colby

San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rookie Connor Colby is no stranger to being on this list. The 49ers can't wait for Ben Bartch to be back so that they don't have to start Colby any longer.

He's been putrid as a starter, and that's what led the 49ers to play Nick Zakelj. It seems the 49ers are going to shuffle Colby and Zakelj.

They are no strangers to doing this on the offensive line. They last did it two or three seasons ago with Spencer Burford at right guard.

The fact that the 49ers feel the need to do this means they are low on Colby. He's bad enough to shuffle in Zakelj, but Zakelj isn't good enough to supplant him.

Marques Sigle

San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rookie Marques Sigle was benched in favor of Ji'Ayir Brown. Malik Mustapha was always the indefinite starter, with the opposite side safety being open-ended.

Sigle seemed like he was entrenched in the starting role, but Brown's performance lately has been encouraging to the 49ers. As a result, Sigle's stock has plummeted.

He didn't even log a single defensive snap. His benching seemed so abrupt, given how Saleh has been fond of him. Apparently, he's not fond of Sigle enough.

I can't say I blame the 49ers for doing this. Sigle has been disappointing in pass coverage despite always being in a good position. Perhaps this game was to let him take it in and reset before getting back out there.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read More 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News