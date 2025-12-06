Grading San Francisco 49ers rookies through bye week

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have hit the bye week, it is a good chance for the rookies to breathe. At this point in the season, they are essentially done being rookies and have played enough football to know how it feels to be in the NFL.

As they look back, what have the rookies from the 2025 draft class done through 13 games?

Mykel Williams - C

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It is tough to completely grade Williams due to his ACL injury. On the field, he was progressing. The flashes were there, but you typically would like to see a little more upside from a player drafted so high. It is hard to judge a player on just nine games, but the perception was lukewarm around him when he got hurt.

Alfred Collins - B+

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

You can make a strong case that Collins has presented the highest ceiling of the draft class so far. Whether that is a good or bad thing can be determined. Collins floor seems awfully high as well, as he is a good run stopper and he is starting to lead the defensive line in snaps.

He creates one or two plays a game that make you think there is more, but it is not strung together enough to completely say this was the best pick possible.

Nick Martin - D-

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nick Martin was drafted to play special teams and give the team insurance on Dee Winters. Winters has not been bad enough for Winters to see the field, which is good. However, the 49ers are about to play a linebacker who was signed off the street because they do not trust Winters or Martin to take on a bigger role.

Upton Stout - A

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stout is playing the most of all of the rookies. He is excellent at defending the run and blitzing. There are flashes in coverage, but there are a lot of nuances to zone coverage that he is ironing out. Overall, given where he was drafted, this pick is excellent.

CJ West - B

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

West is the fourth man in the 49ers' interior defensive line rotation. However, that does mean legitimate snaps, mostly in run defense. He has also been solid enough that the 49ers have kept Kevin Givens inactive. He has been playing with a cast for most of the season and is just a rookie who was selected on Day 3. That is a good value.

Jordan Watkins - C-

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Watkins was out most of the season with a high ankle sprain. He is currently healthy, and he gets snaps, but he has just 26 yards this season. He was drafted late, but a big play or two would be nice to make you think he can contribute next year.

Jordan James - F

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jordan James suffered an offseason injury and it forced the team to acquire Brian Robinson. Robinon has been good, so it is hard for 49ers fans to be mad. However, James has not lived up to expectations as he is the third back, and he is inactive on game days.

Marques Sigle - D

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sigle went from starting and being a surprise stud to inactive and not even capable of playing special teams. That is a dramatic fall, although not surprising given his draft status.

Kurtis Rourke - B

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rourke is essentially an incomplete. He is working on getting healthy and hopefully becoming the next Mac Jones for this team.

Connor Colby - D

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Colby is another Day 3 pick that went from starter snaps to inactive altogether. They are not an F since they got on the field, but both are letdowns.

Junior Bergen - F

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bergen has not been healthy and has not shown enough to make you think he is a part of the plans moving forward.

