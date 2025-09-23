Trades the 49ers could make to replace Nick Bosa this season
The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 3-0, but they lost arguably their best defensive player and their clear-cut best pass rusher for the season with Nick Bosa tearing his ACL.
The team has some depth to help, but with enough time before the trade deadline, they may be active to make a move. Should the 49ers make a trade?
Will the San Francisco 49ers make a trade at the deadline?
On the surface, it makes plenty of sense. If the right player is available for the right price, the team will have to make a move. However, they may not be desperate.
Bryce Huff, Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Sam Okuayinonu all have their own differing set of weaknesses, but in a platoon, they can work out. Williams is a rookie who is ascending and may get more on his plate naturally.
Okuayinonu has been improving every year in the league and may be able to get more work against the run. Yetur Gross-Matos has been eased in this season as he has not been completely healthy, and the team has avoided playing Bryce Huff on many run-down snaps.
So, if the two young players play more, Gross-Matos gets healthier, and Huff is asked to step up a bit in the run, the group can be fine. Beyond that, they are going to get Bosa back next season.
Yes, Trey Hendrickson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are on expiring contracts. This makes the case for trading for them stronger because it does not tie down the 49ers' cap, and it will not require significant draft compensation.
Still, these are valuable assets, and it will take a decent pick to bring in a player for one season, not knowing the scheme, hoping he immediately hits before he is no longer with the team.
Perhaps the best move the team could make is trading for an interior rusher. Williams and Gross-Matos have rushed a lot from the inside thanks to Bosa, but both will now be kicking outside more.
The 49ers have been weak along the interior all season, and with Alfred Collins not progressing, they may want to add some future help as well. If they are going to give up draft capital, they may as well fix a hole now and potentially add a player to complement Bosa next year.
The 49ers making a trade along the defensive line may not be a surprise. Which position they add is what may surprise some.