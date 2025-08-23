Trent Williams Reveals the Mindset the 49ers Must Adopt this Season
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams isn't buying into the "Super Bowl or Bust" narratives.
With another pivotal season approaching, Trent Williams discusses the mentality the 49ers need to succeed.
Williams emphasizes need for a game-by-game approach
Having lost to the Chiefs in both 2019 and 2023, the 49ers may have already seen their best chances at a sixth Super Bowl slip away.
The organization underwent numerous offseason changes, with veterans leaving via trades or free agency and a fresh crop of rookies arriving through the draft.
Though Williams is one of the few core veterans remaining on the roster and arguably the 49ers' best offensive player, he believes the championship window is still open.
“I don’t really approach it like that,” Williams said on Thursday to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Every team is different, this team is different from last year. We got our own certain set of challenges in front of us. You know, I don’t look at it being ‘anything or bust’ but obviously we want to be successful. We have the talent to be successful.
“There’s no greater motivator than the Super Bowl being here right in our backyard,” Williams added. “Obviously, we got a long way to go. We got to get to Week 1. We need to get some guys back in the lineup, but no, I think this team, for us to maximize our potential, I think we got to focus one week at a time.
“I don’t think Super Bowl should be at the forefront of anybody’s mind,” Williams said. “I think it should be having the best regular season we possibly can have and getting into a playoff game and letting it go from there.”
The first five games are pivotal
The 49ers will use the first five games to measure whether they are a contender.
The new blood on defense presents some uncertainty, as expecting an instant impact at the highest level is unrealistic. Not to mention the preseason injury crisis on offense.
The 49ers will face all three of their NFC West rivals, likely some of the toughest games on their schedule, as well as matchups against the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Don't forget the 49ers often take time to find their footing, having held losing records after Week 5 in three of the past five seasons.
While Williams’ outlook may be flying under the radar, the franchise’s ultimate goal is to take the field on their home turf this February in the biggest game.