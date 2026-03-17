One Overlooked Departure that will Hurt the 49ers the Most
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For the most part, the 49ers are having a good offseason.
On paper, they improved their wide receiver corps, linebacker corps, secondary and defensive line. Granted, most of the players they added are older and signed short-term deals. Still, the 49ers seem better now than they did a few weeks ago, with one major exception.
The 49ers offensive line has gotten worse.
It already was the weakest position group on the team. Now, it's losing starting left guard Spencer Burford and replacing him with Brett Toth. That's a downgrade.
Burford is the most overlooked soon-to-be departure on the 49ers. He's an unrestricted free agent and they've shown no interest in re-signing him, presumably because he'll be too expensive for them. They want the cheapest starting offensive linemen they can find, other than Trent Williams.
That's why they signed Brett Toth to replace Burford. Toth will get paid $2.5 million this year, which is a fraction of what Burford will get on the open market. And that's because Toth will be 30 in September and has started just six games in his entire career. Three of those starts came at left guard, the position he will play for the 49ers.
Meanwhile, Burford is just 25, he has 38 career starts, and he's improving. It took the 49ers four years to find his best position -- left guard -- and once they put him there, he was solid. Now, some other team will get the best years of Burford's career after the 49ers spent so much time developing him, all so they could replace him with a cheap 30-year-old who has minimal experience.
To be fair to the 49ers, they might draft a guard with one of their top picks this year and start him over Toth. In 2021, the 49ers drafted Aaron Banks in Round 2, sat him for a year and they started him from 2022 to 2024. Perhaps the 49ers will spend their second-round pick this year on another guard and have him compete with Toth. That would be smart.
But young offensive linemen often take a while to develop -- see Burford and Banks. It seems highly likely that whoever the 49ers play at left guard next season, that player probably won't be as good as Burford right away. Which means the 49ers' offensive line will take a step back before it can take steps forward.
Good thing they still have Trent.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn