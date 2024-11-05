Trent Williams Says the 49ers Had a Hard Time Without McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers opened Christian McCaffrey's three-week practice window on Monday. Here's what Trent Williams said about McCaffrey's impending return.
Q: Is it nice to have Christian McCaffrey back on the field?
WILLIAMS: "It's such an amazing feeling seeing that 2-3 out there doing his extensive warmup, the million high knees he does before practice. It was great seeing him."
Q: What could he do for this offense?
WILLIAMS: "Offensive Player of the Year. Really you could put him in any offense and he's going to make them better. Obviously our offense is kind of tailor-made for him and his strengths. It's definitely going to be a tremendous lift for us."
Q: How hard has it been adjusting to not having him on the field?
WILLIAMS: "It has been hard, but it's hard every year and I think that's the case for a lot of offenses around the league. It's not one of the things you harp on, how much you wish you had one person. We would have never heard about Isaac Guerendo or seen the excellence of Jordan Mason if Christian had been healthy, so there are silver linings to some of that stuff. Even without Elijah Mitchell, we still have a super deep backfield."
Q: Do you feel a jolt of energy with Christian back out there?
WILLIAMS: "I was energized. It was a short practice, we only had one team period. Definitely super happy for him that he has turned a corner and he's able to go out and do what he loves again."