Trey Lance Explains His Approach to His First Offseason as the Starting Quarterback

The Jimmy Garoppolo Era in Santa Clara is over.

His replacement, Trey Lance, spoke to the media Monday for the first time as the 49ers franchise quarterback. Here's the transcript of his press conference.

Q: Where will you work to improve your game this season in the likely event that you're the starter next season?

LANCE: "I learned a ton throughout this year. It was a ton of fun, got to learn from Jimmy (Garoppolo), one of the best dudes I could have possibly learned from as a person, as a pro, how he handles himself. Me personally, I have a lot to work on, so I'm excited to hit the ground running after a couple weeks off. But I'm just thankful for this opportunity to be able to be part of this year."

Q: What is your plan for the offseason in terms of where you're going to work out and who you're going to work with?

LANCE: "I haven't exactly figured it out. I was planning on two more weeks of football with these guys. I'll take a couple weeks to think about it and put my schedule together, and hopefully hit the ground running when that time does come."

Q: What was the biggest eye opener for you this season? What about the NFL surprised you the most?

LANCE: "I don't know if I could put my finger on one thing. Everything was new. I remember coming into rookie minicamp with the mindset of being able to compete and learn, and I did that."

Q: This team clearly loves Jimmy Garoppolo. Are you relishing the opportunity to become that type of leader, and what have you learned from him that you'll be able to take into next year?

LANCE: "Jimmy is the man. You've heard it from everyone. No one is lying about it. He has inspired so many guys in this room, everything he has played through this year, everything he has taught me, how he has handled our whole situation, everyone in the media put us against each other throughout this whole year, but he has been nothing but a big brother to me. Whether it's competing with him at practice or sitting in the meeting room asking him questions, he has been nothing but great to me and I have nothing but thankfulness for him. He is going to be one my best friends for my whole life."

Q: What did you learn about yourself this season?

LANCE: "Just learned how to be a pro. I go back to Jimmy for everything, because he's the guy I spent the most time with this season, and the way he handles himself on and off the field is the best I've ever been around. So I'm just thankful for the opportunity to have him be in front of me to learn from."

Q: You're known for your competitive drive. Given that, how hard was it to mostly sit this season and watch?

LANCE: "For me, it was about finding my role as soon as I knew what it was. It was Jimmy's spot, so for me, I just attacked it the way my team needed me to, which was attacking my role on scout team and doing whatever I needed to be ready each week."

Q: How much did you learn on scout team?

LANCE: "I learned a lot on scout team, being able to emulate different guys and play different playing styles that aren't necessarily my own. I think I gained a lot from playing as guys who typically stay in the pocket, and then going to guys like Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, those guys who can play off schedule at a high level, I think I developed as a player. And obvoiusly going against our defense, which I thought was the best defense in the league, every rep makes me better."

Q: Are you 100 percent healthy?

LANCE: "I feel great. 100 percent healthy."