What 49ers’ Brock Purdy Is Doing Off the Field During Injury Recovery
Since signing a five-year, $265 million extension, the San Francisco 49ers have seen their starting quarterback Brock Purdy play only two games.
It’s safe to say he couldn’t have had a worse start after signing the deal, but the team’s 4-1 record more than makes up for it.
Brock Purdy continues to prove his worth in other ways
Though his performance hasn’t matched previous standards, he’s been dealing with a complicated turf toe injury. With no projected return date, the Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars made it clear he isn’t fully recovered yet, despite his claim that he was fully fit.
But despite all the uncertainty surrounding his injury and game time, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak shared with the media the work Purdy is putting in behind the scenes.
"Yeah, I think just Brock's presence every day in the meeting rooms. Brock's been through our process of preparing for games and how we install and how we, you know, watch film and all those things.
"He can kind of, he's just helpful to those guys, you know, and kind of sharing his process and showing, talking to guys about what he sees in a defense, kind of how he would do things.
"So just his presence, his experience, just kind of being words of wisdom for Mac [Jones] and for Adrian [Martinez]. You know, that's really all he can do in terms of helping those guys prepare and then just being there to support them."
Are the 49ers Facing a QB Dilemma?
Although Purdy hasn’t played up to his potential and Jones has performed well with each start, the 49ers must approach the rest of the season with caution.
Purdy’s injury has made his return date uncertain, which could mean more playing time for Jones, even though he is also dealing with injuries too.
Jones has openly admitted he’s only a temporary fill-in until Purdy returns, yet he’s delivered impressive performances despite the challenges this season.
If the team makes a playoff run, these early-season reps for Jones could prove valuable should he need to step in again. There’s no doubt he understands how to get the most out of his role in the system.
Purdy will no doubt put the organization first, as shown by his consistent conduct, but he must return to the high level of play he showed before.
Ultimately, how effectively the team taps into both players’ potential may decide their season.