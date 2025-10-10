All 49ers

What 49ers’ Brock Purdy Is Doing Off the Field During Injury Recovery

Brock Purdy continues to show why he's the leader of the 49ers.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Since signing a five-year, $265 million extension, the San Francisco 49ers have seen their starting quarterback Brock Purdy play only two games.

It’s safe to say he couldn’t have had a worse start after signing the deal, but the team’s 4-1 record more than makes up for it.

Brock Purdy continues to prove his worth in other ways

Though his performance hasn’t matched previous standards, he’s been dealing with a complicated turf toe injury. With no projected return date, the Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars made it clear he isn’t fully recovered yet, despite his claim that he was fully fit.

But despite all the uncertainty surrounding his injury and game time, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak shared with the media the work Purdy is putting in behind the scenes.

"Yeah, I think just Brock's presence every day in the meeting rooms. Brock's been through our process of preparing for games and how we install and how we, you know, watch film and all those things.

"He can kind of, he's just helpful to those guys, you know, and kind of sharing his process and showing, talking to guys about what he sees in a defense, kind of how he would do things.

"So just his presence, his experience, just kind of being words of wisdom for Mac [Jones] and for Adrian [Martinez]. You know, that's really all he can do in terms of helping those guys prepare and then just being there to support them."

Are the 49ers Facing a QB Dilemma?

Although Purdy hasn’t played up to his potential and Jones has performed well with each start, the 49ers must approach the rest of the season with caution.

Purdy’s injury has made his return date uncertain, which could mean more playing time for Jones, even though he is also dealing with injuries too.

Jones has openly admitted he’s only a temporary fill-in until Purdy returns, yet he’s delivered impressive performances despite the challenges this season.

If the team makes a playoff run, these early-season reps for Jones could prove valuable should he need to step in again. There’s no doubt he understands how to get the most out of his role in the system.

Purdy will no doubt put the organization first, as shown by his consistent conduct, but he must return to the high level of play he showed before.

Ultimately, how effectively the team taps into both players’ potential may decide their season.

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

