What Brock Purdy Specifically Worked on Improving This Offseason
Brock Purdy received a ton of belief in him when the San Francisco 49ers extended him.
It indicates that they don’t believe 2024 is who he is, and that he is a player with his arrow pointing up. In order for him to live up to it, he has to make improvements.
Those improvements start in the offseason. However, Purdy can’t make a ton of improvements all at once. He needs to focus on an area or two to hone in on.
On Tuesday, a press conference was held for Purdy, where he revealed what he specifically worked on improving in the offseason.
“Honestly, just continue to work on my mobility and stuff. I feel like I'm somewhat more of a stiff quarterback,” Purdy said. “That's not a bad thing, but something that I always try to work on is just my arm and mobility with that and keeping it stretched out and stuff.
“But outside of that, it's more so making sure I'm on top of my mechanics when throwing to the sideline, deep ball, some running things and making sure I'm in shape with my legs. So, I mean, those are all little things that I just try to hone in on.”
That is arguably the best area Purdy can work on in the offseason. It isn’t the top improvement he needed to make, but it is the best one within the confines of an offseason.
It's not like Purdy can work on reading defenses better in the offseason. He also cannot work on mobility during the season or even in training camp. He needs that to be improved by the time he gets to camp.
From there, he can try to increase it with practice reps and playing time. Purdy rushed for a career high in attempts (66) and yards (323) last year. It makes sense for him to work on his mobility.
“I feel like I'm a compact quarterback, and so just making sure I'm stretching and trying to, not be loose, loose or anything, but a guy who can make certain arm angle throws and stuff like that. So, working on that.”
The best quarterbacks in the NFL all have strong mobility. Purdy put it on display last year, and if he can build upon it, he will have expanded his skills.