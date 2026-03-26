Why Jeff Garcia Believes Brock Purdy can Lead 49ers to a Super Bowl Title

The San Francisco 49ers have not won a Super Bowl title since January 1995.

Many opportunities have come and gone, with three further appearances and a plethora of NFC Championship Games ending in defeat.

But now the 49ers are well and truly getting started in the Brock Purdy era after making him their highest-ever paid quarterback.

Since becoming the starter midway through 2022, he has led them to an NFC Championship Game, a Super Bowl, and the divisional round of the playoffs despite a depleted offense.

Jeff Garcia believes Brock Purdy can bring a sixth Lombardi

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the Pat McAfee show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the 49ers' most well-respected quarterbacks, Jeff Garcia, believes Purdy can bring home a sixth Lombardi to the City by the Bay.

This is what Garcia said when asked if Purdy has what it takes on the Tales to Triumph podcast: “I really do because he is really the epitome of what I see in a quarterback and how a quarterback plays… His decision making. His anticipation. His footwork.

"You see how he translates his footwork into the process of information that is going through his mind. Where he goes in the final stages of his drop is because he’s eliminated either the number one or two choices or he’s defined that 'my number one is gonna be on time and going to the spot and I’m gonna throw him open'.

"He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league in processing information and throwing receivers open.”

Garcia is another 49ers alumnus to praise Purdy, and it's easy to see why. On paper, Purdy has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the game without bringing home a Lombardi Trophy… yet.

He’s reached the conference championship and even the Super Bowl. But there is still plenty of time on his side. At just 26, time is well and truly in his favor.

While he has proven himself both with and without the help of key weapons around him, earning even more respect in the process, Purdy now has Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans as his primary options this season.

Provided all three, in addition to Purdy, can stay healthy and avoid injuries, the 49ers will have a very explosive offense capable of bringing home the ultimate prize in football.

If the team can add reinforcements to the offensive line to improve protection, the offense will continue to thrive.

Purdy could even better his franchise record for most passing yards in a season, which he set in 2023 by surpassing Garcia’s tally of 4,280 yards.