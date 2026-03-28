Mike Evans Commended for Choosing Success Over Money to Join 49ers

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly believes Mike Evans’ decision to sign with the San Francisco 49ers shows he is prioritizing potential success over money.

One of the moves of the offseason came when the 49ers front office wasted no time addressing a core need, signing the wide receiver to a three-year contract worth $42.5 million, with just $16.3 million guaranteed.

The deal is widely considered a bargain given Evans’ Super Bowl-winning credentials and likely Hall of Fame résumé. The veteran receiver has posted 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons — a mark he shares with the legendary Jerry Rice.

Kuechly said Mike Evans is focused on one thing, which is winning, and believes the 49ers are a perfect fit for the veteran receiver and his ambitions.

“[Evans is] a pro. Obviously, his stats and career speak for themselves, but he’s a pro and he wants to win and he’s a great dude," said Kulechly to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan.

"He’s got a great family and he loves football. He’s smart and he’s just a veteran guy that's a really good football player still and that wants to win and he’s a great dude.

“Think about it, he was in Florida, no state income tax, takes less to come out here, big state income tax. He truly came here because of the guys in the locker room and what Kyle does on the offensive side of the ball."

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Kuechly added that the new addition brings a different dimension to Kyle Shanahan’s offense, believing that a player of Evans’ pedigree will only be amplified on the field. His presence, he said, should align perfectly with the way San Francisco operates.

“We always had a tremendous amount of respect for each other and that’s what I always liked about Mike. He is ultra-competitive and he wants to win but he has a ton of respect for not only the game but for the other guys that play and he does it the right way.

“I just like Mike too, he’s a great guy and you guys got a good one. I think he’s going to come in and fit in right away and I think he just wants to win.

"At the end of the day, he wants to win.”

If all four stay healthy, the prospect of Brock Purdy leading the offense featuring Evans, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey could be a frightening one for opposing defenses in 2026.