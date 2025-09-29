What the 49ers need to clean up after losing to the Jaguars
Live by the sword, die by the sword. The 49ers made the critical do-or-die plays to go 3-0, but failed to make them against Jacksonville, and fell to 3-1 after a 26-21 defeat.
With a change for this year’s game reviews, wins will have game balls, losses will have Q&A. The players who I think deserve a nod from this game are Jake Tonges and Upton Stout. That wasn’t pass interference.
What do they need to fix going forward?
Pass Rush: With only one pressure and no sacks, the blitzers were slightly late getting home. Keep in mind, though, Jacksonville has the 2nd best O-line in pass pro. Saleh has two fast blitzers in Stout and Dee Winters. He also needs to send Jason Pinnock and activate Nick Martin to send him on blitzes as well.
On trades, John Lynch has said he’ll look into that “at the appropriate time.” Aka the deadline. They play five games before November 5th.
Red Zone: In the red zone this season, Christian McCaffrey has 16 carries for 10 yards. That’s giving downs away. Throw him the ball in the red zone but give the ball to Brian Robinson Jr. and activate Jordan James.
Brock Purdy: Going into the season I said the biggest adjustment Purdy needs to make is being smarter with the ball, yet nothing changes. Where’s the coaching on this? Purdy has thrown eight interceptions in his last five games.
Coverage Schemes: To protect Darrell Luter Jr. he lined up in the parking lot so he wouldn’t be beat deep. The lack of pressure made it easier for the drop-heavy Jags to catch the ball. If Luter has to play that deep, try someone else, and kindly draft one early next year.
What Can’t They Fix Going Forward?
Offensive Line: These are the best five. That’s a scary thought. Offensive linemen are rarely traded at the deadline, so this is the group the rest of the way. There are no magic fixes for this year’s running game.
Safety: Until Malik Mustapha returns, and no timeline has been given. Marques Sigle was beaten on the four-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Long, a 29-yard pass, and a key third-down conversion.
Kyle Shanahan’s addiction to the CMC Easy Button: Christian McCaffrey has a franchise record 100 touches through four games, on pace for 425. His career high is 403 with Carolina in 2019. At this pace, in 2025, he’ll break. Just a question of when. Will Shanahan ride his horse straight onto IR? Sure looks that way.
Should Brock Purdy have played?
No, but Shanahan didn’t have much of a choice. Reports from Santa Clara this week noted that Mac Jones was more banged up than Purdy, and starting Adrian Martinez is an automatic loss. In my view, Shanahan would not have been willing to go there.
The injury had an effect. Purdy played in slow motion and floated balls because he can’t plant hard off his back foot without pain.
You have to play the injured starting QB because the backup is more hurt. Welcome to the 2025 49ers.
Purdy’s turnovers were not injury related. One pick tipped off McCaffrey, one was thrown straight to Devin Lloyd, and a strip sack.
Looking Ahead
The Rams are next on Thursday night, and the injury report coming out of this game could be brutal, particularly concerning Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.
Assuming the news is the usual, the Niners are going to need to win the turnover margin to have a chance of beating LA.
The Rams had two touchdowns in the 4th to come from behind to beat the Colts. LA has won the last three against the 49ers, they have several matchup advantages, particularly Matthew Stafford with time to throw against this secondary, and their defensive line against the Niners OL.
I’ve predicted a three-game losing streak in this stretch, followed by 5-1 in the next six. If that happens, the Niners are 8-4 and still in a good position for a playoff appearance.