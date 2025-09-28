4 Depressing Takeaways From the 49ers' 26-21 Loss to the Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers were their own worst enemy today in their 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Four turnovers factored heavily into it, but there is more to it than that.
Here are four depressing takeaways from the 49ers' 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.
Brock Purdy looked like a backup
Arguably, the worst performer of the game for the 49ers was Brock Purdy. He was 11-of-21 with 135 passing yards and an interception at halftime.
He finished the game completing 22-of-28 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Purdy was mediocre in this game, and part of it was because he didn’t look fully healthy.
His turf toe injury that held him out in the last two games doesn’t appear to be fine. Mac Jones would’ve been a better option in this game.
Purdy sailed way too many passes, threw countless hospital balls, and wasn’t seeing the field well. He played a significant role in the 49ers' loss in this game with three turnovers.
And if he truly isn’t fully fit, then shame on the 49ers for rushing him back. Now, he has a quick turnaround against the Los Angeles Rams with his confidence shaken.
Nick Bosa is sorely missed
The 49ers’ pass rush was practically nonexistent in their first game without Nick Bosa. A drop-off was always expected, but his absence completely derailed the pass rush.
Trevor Lawrence was comfortable on every drop-back. He wasn’t pressured or hit much in the game unless the 49ers blitzed. It just goes to show how impactful a player Bosa is.
Even the run defense didn’t hold up as strongly as it had in the first three games. They allowed their first 100-yard rusher this season.
Travis Etienne ran all over the 49ers, tallying 124 yards and a score off a 48-yard run. Perhaps this is a game the 49ers look at as a reason to trade for an impactful defensive end.
49ers' Special teams are forever abysmal
Seven points were spotted to the Jaguars courtesy of the 49ers' special teams. It will never matter who the 49ers employ as their special teams coordinator and who they trot out on special teams.
They are forever abysmal in that facet, and Kyle Shanahan is to blame. He doesn’t care about it. He never has, and until he does, they are going to be a negative factor.
The 49ers possibly have a lead if their special teams doesn’t give up a punt return for a touchdown. In any case, they are not a good enough team to overcome special teams atrocities.
Upton Stout is incredible
This isn't a negative takeaway.
There’s a case to be made that Upton Stout has been the best rookie for the 49ers this season. He’s definitely been no worse than the second-best if Mykel Williams is the first.
Stout lives up to his last name in coverage. No receiver has an easy route when guarded by him. He had an interception in the game but was given a weak penalty.
Stout has also been sound in run defense. The 49ers have themselves a potential gem in Stout if he continues his ascension.