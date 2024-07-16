What 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Needs to Prove in Training Camp
So far, Ricky Pearsall's tenure with the 49ers hasn't gone so well.
The 49ers surprised everyone including Pearsall when they drafted him in Round 1, because no one gave him a first-round grade, not even the 49ers. So he's going to face tons of scrutiny.
Pearsall practiced during OTAs and minicamp, but he wore a blue non-contact jersey. At the time, the 49ers said he was playing through an undisclosed injury, but it didn't seem serious considering Pearsall was practicing at full speed. I assumed he was healthy and wearing the non-contact jersey because he hadn't yet signed his contract. But apparently he really was injured.
I assume the injury is minor. Still, it's significant enough for him to land on the NFI List. And now before he can prove he's good enough to live up to his status as a first-round pick, he has to prove he can stay healthy in an NFL training camp. Because so far, he hasn't cleared that basic hurdle.
Remember, the 49ers drafted Pearsall primarily so they're not desperate to extend Brandon Aiyuk's contract. Aiyuk wants $30 million per season, and if Pearsall stays healthy and plays well in training camp, the 49ers will have absolutely zero incentive to give Aiyuk all that money.
But if Pearsall can't even stay healthy long enough to practice consistently, the 49ers will have no choice but to give Aiyuk what he wants.
The 49ers have put Pearsall in an incredibly difficult situation because he's a key piece of their negotiation with Aiyuk. Now he just has to stay healthy.