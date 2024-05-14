What Danny Gray Needs to Show During OTAs
Danny Gray's career with the 49ers might end this offseason.
They drafted him in Round 3 two years ago, which seemed to suggest they thought he could be an impact player for them. Maybe not a starter, but a no. 3 receiver who can stretch the defense vertically and make big catches down the field as opposing defenses focus on stopping Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
But in two seasons with the 49ers, Gray has caught just one pass for 10 yards, and that was during his rookie season of 2022. In 2023, he broke his right collarbone returning a kickoff in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos and missed the entire season. Not because he was injured for the entire season. The 49ers simply didn't want to play him.
The 49ers drafted Gray presumably to complement Trey Lance, who was supposed to be the 49ers' quarterback of the future. Lance had a strong arm and needed a deep threat, and the 49ers drafted Gray to be that guy.
But now Lance is gone and Brock Purdy is the quarterback and the 49ers don't throw deep very much. Plus they just drafted two wide receivers -- Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. Which means Gray is now a long shot to make the team.
That's why OTAs are so crucial for him. He has to arrive as a completely new player. Needs to show that he can run short and intermediate routes as opposed to just deep ones. Needs to show he can catch the ball, too.
Gray is a body catcher. And the past two offseasons, he has dropped lots of short passes off his chest. He needs to start using his hands, or else he'll be history.