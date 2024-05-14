All 49ers

What Danny Gray Needs to Show During OTAs

They drafted him in Round 3 two years ago, which seemed to suggest they thought he could be an impact player for them.

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (6) runs a pass
Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (6) runs a pass / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Gray's career with the 49ers might end this offseason.

They drafted him in Round 3 two years ago, which seemed to suggest they thought he could be an impact player for them. Maybe not a starter, but a no. 3 receiver who can stretch the defense vertically and make big catches down the field as opposing defenses focus on stopping Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

But in two seasons with the 49ers, Gray has caught just one pass for 10 yards, and that was during his rookie season of 2022. In 2023, he broke his right collarbone returning a kickoff in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos and missed the entire season. Not because he was injured for the entire season. The 49ers simply didn't want to play him.

The 49ers drafted Gray presumably to complement Trey Lance, who was supposed to be the 49ers' quarterback of the future. Lance had a strong arm and needed a deep threat, and the 49ers drafted Gray to be that guy.

But now Lance is gone and Brock Purdy is the quarterback and the 49ers don't throw deep very much. Plus they just drafted two wide receivers -- Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. Which means Gray is now a long shot to make the team.

That's why OTAs are so crucial for him. He has to arrive as a completely new player. Needs to show that he can run short and intermediate routes as opposed to just deep ones. Needs to show he can catch the ball, too.

Gray is a body catcher. And the past two offseasons, he has dropped lots of short passes off his chest. He needs to start using his hands, or else he'll be history.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.