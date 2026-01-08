The 49ers wouldn't have been a playoff team without this coach
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers coaching unit looks stronger than ever ahead of the 2025 playoffs.
A change was desperately needed after the disastrous 2024 campaign. That 49ers team finished a dismal 6–11, plagued by injuries and coaches who weren’t the right fit for the organization.
Even with injuries repeating in 2025, possibly more than at any point in Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, the 49ers are fortunate to have coordinators who excel in their roles.
A 12–5 finish with so many injuries is a testament to the coaching staff — but one offseason addition deserves more credit than he’s received.
Special teams Brant Boyer was a fantastic addition
In 2024, special teams were a glaring weakness for the 49ers. Under Brant Boyer in 2025, they’ve become a real asset.
After joining the Bay Area alongside Robert Saleh, who returned as defensive coordinator, both roles have seen massive improvements over their predecessors, Nick Sorensen and Brian Schneider.
First, props to Saleh for what he’s accomplished. Bringing him back was one of the smartest moves the 49ers could have made this offseason, and as George Kittle noted back in August, he proved right that Saleh was the “underlying headline.”
But Boyer has transformed the 49ers’ special teams from one of the worst units in 2024 to one of the league’s best in 2025. Pro Football Focus currently ranks him as the No. 2 special teams coach in the NFL.
"I just think he's so consistent. You know, he's a former player who did all that dirty work for so many years as a fullback and special teams player," said head coach Kyle Shanahan when discussing Boyer's coaching style.
"So, I think automatically when you're like that, you earn a lot of respect just going into room with players, but that never lasts unless you know what you're talking about and you work extremely hard and you're consistent.
"I think he does all those things. So, he has got a great pedigree. He has been doing it for a while and he's pretty simple in his approach in terms of, he studies the tape, he coaches these guys hard, he doesn't sugarcoat around anything.
"When guys aren't performing up to the standard, he'll call them out and let them know. I think guys know what to expect and usually when it's like that, guys just as a group, tend to get better each week and that's what's happened."
When hearing this, it's no surprise to see such a massive turnaround.
