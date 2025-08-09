What to Expect from the 49ers’ $200 Million Levi's Stadium Upgrades
The San Francisco 49ers Faithful have a lot to look forward to for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.
The 49ers front office has completed its $200 million stadium project just in time for the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
2026 marks a significant year for Levi's Stadium, as it will host the Super Bowl and six World Cup matches.
The 49ers have renovated the stadium in time for these two mammoth U.S. sporting events, with Levi's Stadium expected to generate over $1 billion in revenue next year alone.
What's new?
49ers fans attending home fixtures can expect to see two large brand-new 4K video boards on either side of the field.
The stadium will have a completely new gameday production control room and an improved Wi-Fi network to enhance the fan experience.
For lighting enhancements, over 55,000 square feet of new LED boards have been installed throughout the stadium, along with advanced, color-changing LED field lights.
The fan experience has been further enhanced with the renovation of over 120 suites, offering state-of-the-art views of the action, along with a complete remodel of the 49ers Team Store located just outside the gates.
Season ticket holders were treated to an exclusive preview on Thursday night, showcasing the new stadium lights, towering LED screens, and upgraded fan amenities.
49ers staff pleads for noisy fans to enchance game day experience
Stephanie Rogers, the executive vice president of marketing for the 49ers, expects rowdy fans on game days to fully enjoy the benefits of the new technology.
"We’re the only venue in the entire world in the history of these events to host both of them in the same calendar year," shared Rogers to NBC Bay Area.
"We really want the fans to be loud and engaged in the game day experience. We've been talking to our players a lot this off-season, one of the things they keep telling us was 'how do you get the fans loud?' We want the fans loud.
"So, straight from George Kittle’s mouth, from us to the fans, we’ve done a lot of work to make sure that your environment is as rowdy as it can be to support the guys on the field."