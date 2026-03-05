Trent Williams Opens Up about Losing the Super Bowl with the 49ers

When all is said and done, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will go down as one of the best offensive linemen of all time.

His career longevity and ability to play at a consistently high level exemplify this. Whether it was with the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) or San Francisco, year after year he has performed at an elite level. Even in 2024, when things got really tough, he was still good.

But Williams has one accolade missing from a generational résumé: a Super Bowl ring, something that has eluded him since he was selected in the first round in 2010.

Trent Williams opens up on Super Bowl loss with the 49ers

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams and Sondra Williams pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As time has shown, the 49ers’ best chance to win a Super Bowl came in 2023. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in the biggest game, 26–23 in overtime.

Much of the postgame discussion centered on Kyle Shanahan’s handling of the new overtime rules. That was not the only unfortunate issue from that game, but it remains the only Super Bowl Williams has contested.

"I tell people all the time. I rather not go [to the Super Bowl], then to go and lose," shared Williams on The Pivot Podcast.

"The pain of losing, that sh*t lasts for months. I was under a rock for 3-4 months. I didn't want to be seen in public, I didn't want to see Instagram posts.

"I actually found peace because I got off all social media apps. I was able to heal properly.

"It was surreal. I didn't realise it was over. I saw the touchdown and I'm thinking, 'dammit, it couldn't have ended like that,' then [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid ran on the field. I literally took my helmet off and threw it 50 feet in the air. I was trying to f*cking catch my helmet.

"It's the worst pain ever."

This game may have proven to be Williams’ one and only chance at winning a Super Bowl. His contract expires at the end of 2026, and he still has a significant amount of money left to earn this year, which is a major talking point this offseason.

Though an extension remains likely, these are the twilight years of one of the best players to grace the league in the 21st century. Still, there is time for the script of recovering from cancer to winning a Super Bowl to unfold.