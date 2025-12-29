Grading the 49ers' players and coaches after beating the Bears 42-38

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Chicago Bears 42-38 in one of the best games you'll ever see. Now, the 49ers are just one win away from securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

With that in mind, here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACK: A

Brock Purdy's first pass was a pick-six. It was a terrible decision -- a predetermined pass to a receiver who wasn't open. Purdy could have gone in the tank right then. Instead, he scored five touchdowns for the second game in a row.

In this game, he rushed for two touchdowns and established himself as a legitimate dual-threat. Suddenly, the zone-read for Purdy is one of the 49ers' best short-yardage plays -- it's unstoppable right now. Which means Purdy gets tons of credit for the resurgence of the run game without George Kittle and Trent Williams.

Before halftime, Purdy nearly threw his second interception, but a questionable penalty negated it, and he ran for a score on the next play. So, he was somewhat lucky.

But, he also was clutch. He led the offense down the field for a touchdown easily at the end of the game. As opposed to Caleb Williams, who failed on his final drive. Purdy is better than him.

RUNNING BACKS: A-PLUS

Christian McCaffrey rushed 23 times for 140 yards and 1 touchdown. He looked like the Offensive Player of the Year. And he did all this without a Hall of Fame blocker to pave the way for him.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS

Jauan Jennings scored his ninth touchdown of the season. Some team is going to pay him more than $20 million per season this offseason, and I doubt that team will be the 49ers. They don't need to spend that much on wide receivers. Because they have Ricky Peasall, who had 85 yards despite playing through a PCL injury that just won't go away.

TIGHT ENDS: A

George Kittle didn't play, so Jake Tonges casually led the team in targets with 9. He also had 7 catches and a touchdown. He's a quality starting-caliber tight end, and the 49ers have to keep using him even when Kittle returns. They would make an outstanding one-two punch.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: A

They absolutely dominated the Bears defensive line without Trent Williams. They gave up only one sack, and that was when Purdy didn't see the rusher coming from behind him. Spencer Burford has been an absolute revelation at left guard. Suddenly, the interior of the offensive line is outstanding.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: F

They couldn't stop the run and they never sacked Caleb Williams. Bryce Huff hasn't had a sack since Week 7. He has been awful.

LINEBACKERS: F

They gave up 110 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. They also gave up 98 yards and a touchdown catch to rookie tight end Colston Loveland, because the 49ers can't cover tight ends.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F

This group was awful. Ji'Ayir Brown let Luther Burden run right past him to catch a deep touchdown catch in the first half. Collectively, they gave 330 passing yards and 2 touchdowns to a quarterback who is highly inconsistent.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Eddy Pineiro never misses.

COACHES: C

Kyle Shanahan called a phenomenal game. He didn't have George Kittle or Trent Williams, and yet his offense scored 42 points and gained 496 net yards. Give this man the Coach of the Year Award right now. This has been by far the best season of his career.

Meanwhile, Robert Saleh's defense can't stop anything. Can't stop the run. Can't pressure the quarterback. Can't even keep the quarterback in the pocket. To be fair, his defense is missing key players, but so is the offense, and it's rolling. Saleh needs to do better, or the 49ers will be one-and-done in the playoffs even if they have a bye week and homefield advantage.

