When 49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Could Make his Debut
He's back.
San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is back at practice on Monday. Pearsall has been out of commission due to being the victim of an unfortunate shooting incident. He has had a great recovery and is now ready to kickstart his rookie season.
Should Pearsall make it through every practice session this week, then there is a good chance he will make his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Pearsall is going to likely be limited in some, if not all of his practice sessions. It'll also be a rushed return for him to make his debut after one week of practice, especially against an elite team.
The best time for Pearsall to make his season debut is in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Pearsall will be able to stack two weeks of practice to make for a proper ramp-up period. That is crucial for him. Let's not forget that Pearsall had been dealing with a shoulder and a hamstring injury before his early Sept. incident.
The last thing the 49ers will want to do is overwork his body and get him injured. Two weeks of practice should prove beneficial. He can take limited sessions this week, and then participate fully next week after the Chiefs. Plus, facing the Cowboys will be easier than the Chiefs. Dallas is leaking a ton of oil right now and that makes for a prime team to go against for a season debut.
Another reason why Week 8 against the Cowboys makes sense for Pearsall's debut is because of the ensuing Bye week the 49ers have. The 49ers will ramp up Pearsall and activate him against the Cowboys, then he can have a week off to see where his body is at. It will be his last test before he gets his body ready for the 49ers' playoff push.
Pearsall could also be activated after the Bye week, but that is such a long time from now. Letting him work his way up in practice and playing him in Week 8 before the Bye would be optimal. Then again, he could always play against the Chiefs since the 49ers will need all the smooth route runners they have for that.
Still, Pearsall making his debut for the 49ers against the Cowboys in Week 8 is the best course of action.