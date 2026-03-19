4 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have done a great job improving their roster, but there are still a few more tweaks that they can make before things are complete. They already added Osa Odighizuwa via a trade. Who are some other trade candidates that could immediately improve the 49ers roster?

Jonathan Greenard

The Vikings have said that they are shopping their star edge rusher. The 49ers just lost Bryce Huff and would like an impact pass rusher to join Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams. Greenard is the perfect fit on the field; the question will come down to money. Greenard is owed a good bit between this year and next, while Huff was on a very generous salary. If the 49ers can work out a deal where Minnesota either takes on some money or the pick is so small that they can make it work, it would be an obvious upgrade.

Ezra Cleveland

Ezra Cleveland has just one year left on his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team can save $9M if the make the trade process after June 1. Cleveland is a solid piece, but the team has Walker Little, who can start at left guard. For a team in a contending window like Jacksonville, it could be smart to get ahead of a player who is not in the long term plan and see what else they have at the spot.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have a glaring hole at left guard and could use anyone to upgrade. This is a great fit.

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Jon Runyan

Runyan is another potential upgrade for the 49ers at left guard. The Giants do not have as much depth as Jacksonville, but they brought back Evan Neal in free agency, and Marcus Mbow could start at guard as well. Meanwhile, the Giants can save over $9M in cap space by moving on from him. This is not the coaching staff that added him, and with one year left on his deal, he is likely going to leave the team after the season anyway. They may take any draft pick to move the money.

Harrison Phillips

The Jets are in a state of rebuilding, and Phillips is going to be over 30 years old with just one year left on his deal. New York already added T’Vondre Sweat and may add more in the draft as they rebuild their defensive line. This could be a great time for the 49ers to add Phillips at value. He would be an instant upgrade to the depth on their defensive line.