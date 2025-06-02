All 49ers

Where the 49ers Currently Rank in Salary Cap Dead Money

The 49ers literally set money on fire.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
If a team is not around the top in the NFL, then their franchise is on the outside looking in.

However, that isn't always the case. There are some aspects where being ranked high is unappealing. For the San Francisco 49ers they are ranked high in a dismal category.

Being last would've been the perfect scenario for them. The category aforementioned is the salary cap dead money. It is money that has been paid out to players who are no longer on the roster.

That includes players like Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd, and more. Cutting ties with so many players was always going to place the 49ers high.

But now that the post-June 1 transactions are official, here is where the 49ers currently rank in salary cap dead money.

They are at the top of the rankings and by a wide margin. Seeing that number and the disparity of the second-most dead money team adds context for why the 49ers limited cash spending this offseason.

They have acted like a kid who is reckless with their allowance money. The 49ers have made a lot of poor decisions with contracts and restructures.

2025 is the year for them to suffer those consequences to absorb the dead money once and for all. Unfortunately, they are still one of the highest in 2026 as well.

The 49ers have the third-most dead cap money in 2026 with over $20 million. That money can increase if any other moves occur, and so could their ranking.

Again, this just goes to show how many poor contracts they have handed out and why they need to relax on the spending this year.

Despite all that, there is still a solid team that can make a run at the playoffs in 2025. Usually, a team with so much dead money is paying for it.

But the 49ers are still in a prime position for a playoff run this upcoming season. So, while plenty of contracts were horrendous, it hasn't placed them in purgatory.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

