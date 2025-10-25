All 49ers

Where the San Francisco 49ers can dominate the Houston Texans

The Texans are decidedly shorthanded.

Parker Hurley

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are used to playing shorthanded, but this week they will also face a foe that is coming in without their best player on offense. Nico Collins is going to miss the Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup with the 49ers due to a concussion. 

Houston Texans will be shorthanded against San Francisco 49ers

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans line
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Collins is as close to the Texans' version of Nick Bosa or Fred Warner as they have. He tends to stir the drink on the offense, and when they need a spark, he is the one who provides it. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is clearly a better quarterback with Collins on the field. 

This season, Stroud has a 6.73 adjusted net yards per attempt when Collins is on the field. Without him, that number drops to 4.67. His touchdown-to-interception ratio nearly drops in half, and his completion percentage shrinks by over 8% without Collins. The Texans' EPA per play is 0.132 with Collins on the field compared to 0.025 without him. 

That is just this season; over the course of Stroud's career, his ANY/A drops 1.21 yards per attempt without Collins, and his EPA drops from 0.231 to 0.139 without him. Stroud has a big sample of being worse without Collins. 

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw a pass during the second qu
Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Texans will not only miss Collins, but Christian Kirk will miss as well, although he has only appeared in three games this season. Still, it will leave the Texans with a starting three of Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson. 

Hutchinson has started for the majority of the season, but this player averages 0.75 yards per route run. Noel and Higgins are both rookies who have flashed, but neither has been able to consistently get on the field, which indicates the coaching staff is not quite confident in them yet. 

San Francisco lost both Renardo Green and Upton Stout last week, but it appears both are going to be in the lineup against Houston. Deommodore Lenoir had a minor injury but was not even on the injury report this week. 

The 49ers' offense is going to struggle against the Texans' defense, and the 49ers' pass rush is going to be down another pass rusher with Bryce Huff out. If the 49ers secondary cannot shut down Hutchinson, Noel, and Higgins, the odds of them losing this game are very high. This is the one matchup the team must dominate to have a chance.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News