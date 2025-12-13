49ers' Fred Warner opens up about the coach who inspired his growth

Since being drafted eight years ago, Fred Warner has become one of the most seasoned veterans on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

He has been a revelation since being selected in the third round and has been ever-present throughout the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. He’s also one of the few players who could and should stay a Niner for life.

Fred Warner credits DeMeco Ryans as biggest NFL mentor

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Across his eight-year career in red and gold, Warner has set impressive numbers and franchise records that will likely be broken even further in the seasons ahead. Some records could never be beaten for a long time - most notably this year, Warner topped the forced fumbles charts with 17, overtaking the legendary Patrick Willis.

But all that growth began under the guidance of DeMeco Ryans, who served as Warner’s linebacker coach in his first three years before becoming defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2021 and 2022, replacing Robert Saleh.

“I had a ton of mentors, but without a doubt, in the NFL, it all started with DeMeco Ryans. His first year as a linebacker coach was my first year as a linebacker with the 49ers… I came in and was super raw," Warner told Bay Area Sports Station 95.7 The Game.

"I needed a lot of work to be done. I played at BYU and never played off the ball linebacker, never wore the green dot. It took a lot of work. He was able to break the game down and teach it to me at such a small fine level.”

Ryans left the 49ers to become the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2023, a team where he also spent the vast majority of his playing career at linebacker. Since taking over, he has led the Texans to two consecutive 10‑7 records and first place in the AFC South.

In addition, the Texans are one of only four teams to defeat the 49ers this year and look poised to contend for another playoff spot. It’s a testament to Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree, which has produced multiple head coaches across the league over the years.

In the years ahead, Warner will continue to terrorize opposing offenses, and his commitment to improvement under the guidance of top-tier coaches like Ryans and Saleh will elevate him to even higher levels of excellence.

Warner’s absence since his Week 6 season-ending injury has been felt in the secondary, yet the 49ers continue to post a 9‑4 record and remain serious playoff contenders.

Read More