Which Quarterback will the 49ers Add to their Roster this Offseason?
The 49ers almost always enter training camp with four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster. When the new league year begins on March 12, they'll have only two -- Brock Purdy and Tanner Mordecai.
Which quarterbacks will the 49ers add to round out their room?
Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs both will be unrestricted free agents this offseason and the 49ers should not re-sign either of them. They're not good enough. The 49ers need backups who can win a few games if Purdy misses time due to injury, which happened twice this season. So even if the 49ers give Purdy a multi-year contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, they still should be in the quarterback market.
They could try to sign a backup quarterback, but the pool of players who would choose to back up a quarterback such as Purdy who just signed a massive extension might be small. Quarterbacks such as Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Daniel Jones or Mac Jones might prefer to sign with teams that give them a chance to compete for playing time. They won't get those opportunities here.
The 49ers could trade for a backup quarterback instead. Will Levis is an intriguing option. He was a second-round pick in 2023 who played for a terrible team -- the Tennessee Titans. They benched him midway through this season, he's under contract for two more years and the 49ers probably could acquire him for a conditional sixth- or seventh-round draft pick. He has 21 games of starting experience and a live arm.
The 49ers also could draft a quarterback. If they want one who's similar to Brock Purdy, they could take Oregon's Dillon Gabriel or Ohio State's Will Howard. If they want a dual-threat who's similar to Jalen Hurts, they could take Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
It will be interesting to see what Kyle Shanahan decides to do.