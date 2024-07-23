Who Will be the MVP of 49ers Training Camp This Year?
Every year, one player stands out above the rest during training camp.
Usually, that player is in a contract year and has something to prove to the organization. That's why he practices so hard every day in July and August. He wants to be seen as a franchise cornerstone.
Last year, Brandon Aiyuk was the MVP of 49ers training camp. He practiced harder than anyone else and firmly established himself as Brock Purdy's favorite and most dependable target, a trend that carried over to the season.
Aiyuk took practice so seriously last year, he started a fight with All Pro linebacker Fred Warner during one. Surely Aiyuk thought the 49ers front office would reward him with a gigantic contract extension for his effort, and maybe they will soon.
This year, I doubt Aiyuk will be the MVP of training camp. I expect he'll sit out until he signs his extension, and then he won't have anything left to prove in practice.
I'm guessing this year's training camp MVP will be Deebo Samuel. Because if Aiyuk gets his extension, Samuel might not be on the 49ers next year because they might not be able to afford him. Which means Samuel could view 2024 as a contract year for him. And the last time he was in a contract year, he was a first-team All Pro player.
While Aiyuk stayed home during OTAs and minicamp, Samuel showed up and practiced full speed. He seems more motivated than ever. And Samuel is an elite player when he's motivated.