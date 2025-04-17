Why the 49ers Might Draft a Cornerback in Round 1
Technically, cornerback isn't a pressing need for the 49ers. But they could draft one with the 11th pick anyway.
Sure, they already have two good starters -- Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. But neither player hasn't proven to be an elite player yet. And the 49ers will have three cornerbacks on the field for 70 percent of the defensive snaps. So they need another one.
And Michigan's Will Johnson most likely will be the best one available when the 49ers are on the clock. That's why Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to take him.
"Membou would have been a great addition to the San Francisco 49ers, but with multiple gaping holes appearing in free agency, the team doesn’t need to trade up for a specific need," writes Pro Football Network anlayst Cameron Sheath.
"Will Johnson’s physical tools are obvious, but his playmaking mentality and route recognition make him a seriously valuable prospect. He gets the most out of his tools because of his aggression in coverage. That can come back to bite him sometimes, but more often than not, it helps him make plays other cornerbacks simply can’t.
"Johnson is considered by many to be on par with Hunter in the cornerback class. While he wouldn’t be running routes for Brock Purdy, he’d give the 49ers a big presence in the secondary."
Johnson is a good fit for a team that wants to run a lot of zone coverage, a team like the 49ers. He doesn't have the speed to cover the best wide receivers man to man, but neither did Richard Sherman. He still was a great player.
The 49ers might see Johnson as a young Sherman.