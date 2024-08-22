Why 49ers Rookie OL Becoming a Starter is an Incredible Accomplishment
Earning a starting role on the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie is an extremely difficult task. Head coach Kyle Shanahan tends to lean towards veterans for starting positions. However, 49ers rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni is breaking that mold.
General manager John Lynch appeared on Bay Area radio station KNBR where he revealed that Puni is the starting right guard. Having a rookie offensive lineman become a starter is an incredible accomplishment, especially in Puni's case.
For starters, he won the job in training camp when he wasn't expected to do so. The presumption was that it would go to either Spencer Burford again or Jon Feliciano. However, injuries to both of them allowed Puni to get the opportunity. Had he not looked the part, then the 49ers easily would've pulled the plug on him.
He wasn't gifted the starting job just because of injuries. It factored into it, but he went out there and won it by convincing the 49ers. Doing that as a rookie is never easy. Shanahan isn't easily satisfied by rookies unless they are legit. What also probably helped Puni's case is the fact that he had never played right guard before.
Puni was predominantly a left tackle or a left guard in college. So, the 49ers threw him into an unfamiliar position in their typical fashion. He would've been justified if he struggled, but he met the challenge by performing at a high level.
This is what makes Puni the rookie offensive lineman becoming a starter an incredible accomplishment. He was facing an uphill battle as a rookie and by playing out of position, yet he beat the odds by making it to the top of the hill. His reward is now being the starting right guard for the Super Bowl-contending 49ers.