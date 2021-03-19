Why Ahkello Witherspoon Left the 49ers for the Seahawks

Regardless of your stance when it comes to Witherspoon, one thing is for certain that he was not treated fairly.

Before Jimmy Garoppolo became a polarizing player for the 49ers, the original player that caused a flurry of emotions for 49ers fans was Ahkello Witherspoon.

He was the definition of a roller coaster ride. Sometimes he would be high up by playing to his ability. Other times, he would play so low that he became a liability. Regardless of your stance when it comes to Witherspoon, one thing is for certain that he was not treated fairly.

Roster politics with the 49ers is so unique. It is almost like a high school with "cliques." You are either in Kyle Shanahan's posse, or you're just on the outside looking in. Worst case scenario is you're in Shanahan's doghouse. That is where Witherspoon spent a good amount time in along with Dante Pettis and Matt Breida.

So of course Witherspoon left the 49ers for the Seahawks.

I am sure they didn't even worry about him when free agency drew closer. They probably gave him a flimsy offer and would have only bumped it up had Jason Verrett taken his talents elsewhere. What better way to try to stick it to the 49ers and Shanahan than by signing with their most hated rival.

Witherspoon signed with Seattle on a one-year deal for $4 million fully guaranteed. Not a bad deal for Witherspoon who will look like a bargain if he continues to build off his end of the season performance.

To be quite frank, I believe Witherspoon will continue to look good. Confidence has been the only reason why his performance wavers. He has the talent to be a solid starter as he showcased early in the 2019 season. But injuries crushed that confidence from being away from the game for so long. Not to mention that Julio Jones wiping him up and down the field took a stab at his psyche.

Will the 49ers end up regretting letting Witherspoon walk?

Even if he does keep playing well, I think it was best for both sides to look elsewhere. Witherspoon really needed a change of scenery. Shanahan isn't always the most compatible coach to play for. He's not going to butter up players like Pete Carroll would, so Witherspoon going to the Seahawks makes sense in that aspect as well.

Get ready for petty matchups the next time the 49ers and Seahawks meet. I am certain Shanahan is going to want to destroy Witherspoon.