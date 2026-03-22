This Concerning Stat Highlights a Problem for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers still need to learn their lessons from previous seasons.

Injuries on both sides of the ball were a frequent recurrence, a revolving door in fact, and while some of those issues may point to the training staff, part of the problem ultimately comes down to age too.

The average age of the 49ers' projected starting offense is 30.8

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks on the sidelines before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Lessons needed to be learned after the 2024 season. The front office realised it cannot keep all of its core players because of financial constraints and an aging roster.

While some players have left, the team got younger on defense after last year's draft. That same approach should apply to the offense too, but instead, they have gotten older with the acquisition of Mike Evans, who turns 33 before Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

It's gonna be an unction in SF this season 😂#NFLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/x4wbZqF8ij — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) March 20, 2026

Evans may bring an extra edge to the offense and his stats speak for themselves. Eleven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is something only he and Jerry Rice have achieved. But age is a concern after he played only eight games in 2025 due to injuries.

George Kittle will also turn 33 this season and is coming off an Achilles injury, the worst of his career to date.

Christian McCaffrey has struggled with injuries throughout his career, too, and he turns 30 this season. He has already shown he might not be as explosive as in past years when he finished as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Their only real area of less concern is Brock Purdy. He is 26 and will likely remain a Niner for the remainder of his career, as he should. But as he begins to enter his prime, there should still be some concern about the aging core around him.

All three players named offer an incredible level of ability, but injuries must not determine the rest of their careers.

It is a gamble, and one that makes it essential for the 49ers to draft young talent at all three positions to keep the continuity going. Ricky Pearsall enters his third season eager to prove himself. Jake Tonges is only a temporary fix for Kittle, but another receiver, tight end and running back are needed to bring more youth to the offense.

Take note of their biggest divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. One team reached the furthest stage in their conference, while the other won the Super Bowl.

Their key? A starting roster filled with young, hungry and more explosive players. At quarterback, there is less of a concern.