This Concerning Stat Highlights a Problem for the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers still need to learn their lessons from previous seasons.
Injuries on both sides of the ball were a frequent recurrence, a revolving door in fact, and while some of those issues may point to the training staff, part of the problem ultimately comes down to age too.
The average age of the 49ers' projected starting offense is 30.8
Lessons needed to be learned after the 2024 season. The front office realised it cannot keep all of its core players because of financial constraints and an aging roster.
While some players have left, the team got younger on defense after last year's draft. That same approach should apply to the offense too, but instead, they have gotten older with the acquisition of Mike Evans, who turns 33 before Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.
Evans may bring an extra edge to the offense and his stats speak for themselves. Eleven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is something only he and Jerry Rice have achieved. But age is a concern after he played only eight games in 2025 due to injuries.
George Kittle will also turn 33 this season and is coming off an Achilles injury, the worst of his career to date.
Christian McCaffrey has struggled with injuries throughout his career, too, and he turns 30 this season. He has already shown he might not be as explosive as in past years when he finished as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Their only real area of less concern is Brock Purdy. He is 26 and will likely remain a Niner for the remainder of his career, as he should. But as he begins to enter his prime, there should still be some concern about the aging core around him.
All three players named offer an incredible level of ability, but injuries must not determine the rest of their careers.
It is a gamble, and one that makes it essential for the 49ers to draft young talent at all three positions to keep the continuity going. Ricky Pearsall enters his third season eager to prove himself. Jake Tonges is only a temporary fix for Kittle, but another receiver, tight end and running back are needed to bring more youth to the offense.
Take note of their biggest divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. One team reached the furthest stage in their conference, while the other won the Super Bowl.
Their key? A starting roster filled with young, hungry and more explosive players. At quarterback, there is less of a concern.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal