Former 49ers DC Robert Saleh Loves to See this Free Agency Signing

Even if Robert Saleh isn't with the San Francisco 49ers anymore, he's still happy to see the organization thrive.

The 49ers front office has wasted no time bringing in key names to address roster holes. Signing Mike Evans has received widespread acclaim, but the team has also addressed depth at tight end by re-signing Jake Tonges and rewarded their capable kicker Eddy Piñeiro to a long-term contract.

On defense, they exchanged a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa, which could prove to be their best move of the offseason thus far. However, their most popular move has been adding a familiar face at linebacker, someone Saleh has worked with before.

Robert Saleh is a big fan of the 49ers bringing back Dre Greenlaw

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos before this past season, Greenlaw was released by the team after appearing in just eight games.

This opened the door for the 49ers to bring him back home to the City by the Bay. Both parties agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract, giving the 49ers flexibility if Greenlaw's struggles continue.

But the move impressed the current Tennessee Titans head coach Saleh, stating: "So happy for him. For Dre, good chance for him to get his feet back underneath him in a place where he's familiar, knocking people around like he used to. I mean, he did it last year too, but pumped for Dre."

Saleh previously served as the defensive coordinator during his first stint in San Francisco when Greenlaw was in his first and sophomore seasons after being drafted in the fifth round.

Along with DeMeco Ryans, now the Houston Texans head coach, Saleh helped Greenlaw form one of the league's best linebacker duos with Fred Warner. Now Raheem Morris will have the opportunity to coach Greenlaw, adding another intriguing defensive mind for the linebacker to work with.

The move continues to prove popular among key 49ers personnel, who tend to favor past veterans and bringing players back if the opportunity arises. The organization has often shown a willingness to reunite with familiar players who already understand the system and culture inside the locker room.

If Greenlaw is anywhere near the level he played at during his first stint and before the Achilles injury he suffered in the 2023 Super Bowl, the front office will likely keep him on.

The Warner and Greenlaw partnership is back.