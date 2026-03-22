Former 49ers DC Robert Saleh Loves to See this Free Agency Signing
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Even if Robert Saleh isn't with the San Francisco 49ers anymore, he's still happy to see the organization thrive.
The 49ers front office has wasted no time bringing in key names to address roster holes. Signing Mike Evans has received widespread acclaim, but the team has also addressed depth at tight end by re-signing Jake Tonges and rewarded their capable kicker Eddy Piñeiro to a long-term contract.
On defense, they exchanged a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa, which could prove to be their best move of the offseason thus far. However, their most popular move has been adding a familiar face at linebacker, someone Saleh has worked with before.
Robert Saleh is a big fan of the 49ers bringing back Dre Greenlaw
After signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos before this past season, Greenlaw was released by the team after appearing in just eight games.
This opened the door for the 49ers to bring him back home to the City by the Bay. Both parties agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract, giving the 49ers flexibility if Greenlaw's struggles continue.
But the move impressed the current Tennessee Titans head coach Saleh, stating: "So happy for him. For Dre, good chance for him to get his feet back underneath him in a place where he's familiar, knocking people around like he used to. I mean, he did it last year too, but pumped for Dre."
Saleh previously served as the defensive coordinator during his first stint in San Francisco when Greenlaw was in his first and sophomore seasons after being drafted in the fifth round.
Along with DeMeco Ryans, now the Houston Texans head coach, Saleh helped Greenlaw form one of the league's best linebacker duos with Fred Warner. Now Raheem Morris will have the opportunity to coach Greenlaw, adding another intriguing defensive mind for the linebacker to work with.
The move continues to prove popular among key 49ers personnel, who tend to favor past veterans and bringing players back if the opportunity arises. The organization has often shown a willingness to reunite with familiar players who already understand the system and culture inside the locker room.
If Greenlaw is anywhere near the level he played at during his first stint and before the Achilles injury he suffered in the 2023 Super Bowl, the front office will likely keep him on.
The Warner and Greenlaw partnership is back.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal