Why Brandon Aiyuk Posted on TikTok Saying the 49ers Don't Want him Back
Things keep getting worse than better when it comes to contract negotiations between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers.
Nothing has really generated a cause for hope aside from the fact that the two sides still have two more months to figure it out. Well, it seems Aiyuk is starting to grow impatient and who can blame him?
On Monday, Aiyuk posted a video to TikTok of him telling Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels via facetime that the 49ers don't want him back. This video is sure to cause a jolt to 49ers fans and the NFL world in general.
And that is exactly what Aiyuk wants. That is why he is making a "private" facetime call with his former college teammate be released publicly. He is trying to get a reaction out of people and trying to get fans on his side while simultaneously putting pressure on the 49ers.
This is how Aiyuk is handling the unnecessary waiting game that the 49ers force their players who they are in negotiations with on an extension to endure. The 49ers send a lowball offer and the player has to just wait for months staring at the disrespectful contract.
At least Aiyuk isn't demanding a trade. Deebo Samuel handled it that way and it didn't turn out well for him. Aiyuk is doing the opposite. He is trying to shine the 49ers in a negative light by saying they don't want him, which basically means they aren't offering him a fair or valued deal at all.
So, Aiyuk is simply telling the 49ers to come correct with their next offer. But this might be a negotiation process that the 49ers are more inclined to dig their heels in than any other. As great as Aiyuk is, the 49ers don't run the offense through him so heavily or consistently enough.
They have Christian McCaffrey for that while they spread the ball around through the air. To the 49ers, they likely view it as unnecessary to pay Aiyuk such a high sum when he is never going to be that high volume and heavily featured player.
Whatever the reason is, this situation appears to have zero chance of improving until training camp arrives when the pressure starts to really get turned up.