Why Brock Purdy's Attendance at 49ers OTAs is Pivotal

Brock Purdy showing up to 49ers OTAs will be a pivotal benchmark. Here is why.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
A new update has been provide on the contract negotiations between the 49ers and Brock Purdy.

According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, Purdy and the 49ers have made some progress toward a multi-year extension that will likely pay him more than $50 million per year.

However, it is unclear how close the two sides are to finalizing a deal. That is why Purdy's attendance at 49ers voluntary OTAs on Tuesday is a pivotal indicator.

If Purdy shows up, then it means they are closing in on a deal. That is the best-case scenario. If he doesn't, it means they aren't relatively close yet.

OTAs have always acted as the first pivotal benchmark on where contract negotiations are between the 49ers and a player. Silver's post is a reminder of it.

The same goes for Fred Warner and George Kittle, who are also due for extensions. Rather than always waiting for reports, the actions of the players can be useful.

Rather, they are the most useful. If Purdy doesn't show up, it shouldn't raise much concern. It is voluntary after all.

However, not having the starting quarterback there is a bit of an issue. And while they are voluntary in name, the 49ers want/need their key guys there.

I bet Christian McCaffrey will be there this time, unlike last season. The 49ers cashed him out for a reason, so he needs to be there to set the tone.

If Purdy is absent, it will give way for Mac Jones to run the practice sessions. Again, it's not much of a concern, but it will get that way once mandatory sessions arrive.

