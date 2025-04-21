Report: 49ers and George Kittle "Far Apart" on a New Deal
Of all the players who deserved to be treated well by the San Francisco 49ers, it's George Kittle.
He is coming off an amazing 2024 season where he earned an All-Pro honor. Kittle was by far the best player on the 49ers in an abysmal year where they finished with six wins.
Unfortunately, the 49ers aren't rewarding him for his valiant efforts last season. According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, the 49ers and Kittle are "far apart" on a new deal.
They haven't even begun the negotiating process on a contract extension. It's odd considering the 49ers know what the numbers are that they have to exceed to extend him.
That was established once the Arizona Cardinals extended tight end Trey McBride. Kittle might not get the same years as his, but it should beat the overall value.
Yet, the 49ers haven't even kick-started anything. Perhaps it is because they are solely focused on extending Brock Purdy. That is where the real hurdles are, not with Kittle.
Not even Fred Warner has had any progress with the 49ers. So, I think that indicates the 49ers are placing their primary focus on Purdy.
Extending him is the real challenge due to the back-and-forth of negotiations. It won't be that way with Kittle since it is clear what the numbers are.
It should be the same with Warner as well. For now, there shouldn't be panic. Although I would argue that Kittle should've been taken care of already.
Giving him the attention after coming off a fantastic season upholds a precedent. Instead, he's forced to take a backseat to a player coming off a down season.