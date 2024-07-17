All 49ers

Why do the 49ers Like to Drag Out Contract Negotiations?

George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and now Brandon Aiyuk. Each of these players have had to deal with the 49ers dragging out contract negotiations, which is unclear as to why the 49ers do it.

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch hugs a player looks on before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers with a contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk nowhere in sight.

That is why Aiyuk requested the 49ers to trade him. No progress has been made since May, so Aiyuk is clearly fed up and likely feels slighted by the team. He wants to be paid what he's worth and much of that has to do with how the receiver market has been reset by countless others who have received extensions.

The 49ers have no one to blame but themselves. If they had got this done back in April before players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Jaylen Waddle got done, then Aiyuk is likely locked in on a new deal for years to come. But the 49ers have this bizarre standard where they like to drag out contract negotiations for players who are due for an extension.

It occurred with George Kittle (signed Aug. 13, 2020), Fred Warner (signed July 21, 2021), Deebo Samuel (signed July 31, 2022), and Nick Bosa (Sept. 6, 2023). Now, it is happening with Aiyuk. Except the 49ers seem unwilling to play ball with him on this as opposed to the prior four star players who were due for extensions. This all could've been resolved months ago.

So why do the 49ers like to drag out contract negotiations? It really makes no sense. No one in the media, to my knowledge, has really asked Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch why this is their standard. No one has ever pressed them to dig deeper into why they always do this. They must really believe there is a benefit to this, which I see no way how there is one.

How is it that letting the entire offseason play out best for both parties? All it does is potentially strain the relationship while allowing the player to point at the rising market. What I believe is happening is that the 49ers significantly lowball these players and they slowly play it through the offseason with increased offers to see if the player will take the bait.

It's the only scenario that I see as plausible for them, which is a very incompetent one to say the least. And sure, they have always managed to lock in their players to deals, but the point is why do they unneccesarily draw this out when there is way more risk than gain?

Hopefully when Shanahan and Lynch speak to the media in the coming weeks they’re asked this because it is time they explain why they approach their beloved players like this.

