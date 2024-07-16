Brandon Aiyuk has Requested a Trade From the 49ers
Training camp for the San Francisco 49ers just got spicy.
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This request comes as a result of poor contract negotiations on his extension with the team throughout the offseason.
Aiyuk requesting a trade felt inevitable at this point. Nothing in the last two months has indicated that the two sides were trending towards an agreement. Everything that Aiyuk had been doing from posting videos on social media, to airing out his frustrations on the subject to the Pivot podcast has proven just how negatively this has all transpired.
The 49ers have no one to blame but themselves. They dragged their feet from the start of negotiations with Aiyuk and allowed countless prominent wide receivers to continuously reset the market. That ended up pushing the price for Aiyuk higher all because they like lag to on negotiations with players who are due for an extension.
Now, the 49ers have pushed Aiyuk to the point where he wants to be traded. At this point, I don't see how the two sides ever return to the negotiation table and figure out a deal. It seems the 49ers are firm on Aiyuk either taking their low-ball deal or playing out the final year of his rookie contract with the franchise tag as an option after the season.
As for a trade, that is highly unlikely. It makes zero sense for the 49ers to get rid of one of the best offensive players at this point of the year. Even if Aiyuk is disgruntled with the 49ers, it's not like he is going to purposely perform poorly in the games. That will only hurt his value.
Getting rid of Aiyuk for some picks now would be malpractice. Unless a team is willing to give the 49ers a starting player in return for Aiyuk, then a trade is never coming to fruition. Aiyuk would have to become a major distraction and derailing force on the team for the 49ers to bite that bullet.
Given his trade request, I doubt that Aiyuk shows up for training camp on July 23 now.