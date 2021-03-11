Why Jason Verrett Could Stay With the 49ers

Jason Verret had a resurgent season in 2020.

His ascension back into a high-level cornerback allowed the 49ers to change the style of their defense midway through the season. Without him, the 49ers' disastrous season would have spiraled out of control sooner.

Because Verrett had such a strong year, his value has dramatically increased. Now that he is set to hit free agency and test the market, a team can instantly lock him into a sweet deal. He hasn't been able to get paid like a great player since he entered the league. This is his best chance to cash in on himself considering all of the injuries he has endured in the last six years.

However, I wouldn't be so sure that leaving the 49ers is in Verrett's mind. Staying with the 49ers could be a route that Verrett wants to take in free agency. No other team wanted to take a chance on Verrett when he signed entering the 2019 season. And even after his horrendous rep against the Steelers in Week 3, the 49ers still wanted Verrett to return to the team.

Opportunity after opportunity was thrown at Verrett, which was unwarranted considering his onslaught of injuries and poor showings. He could have easily just been a player who needed to wait his turn to show his stuff, but the 49ers kept hacking at it.

Even when Verrett showed some poor reps this past training camp, they kept giving him first-team reps. They wanted him to succeed because they knew if they could get him back into his stellar form that their defense would level up.

If it wasn't for the 49ers, then Verrett would have never found himself. He would have never been able to rise back into cornerback glory. That is something that could mean something to him. Because he knows he found success with the 49ers, he may be reluctant to leave. Both sides need each other. Verrett has hit his stride here and the 49ers need him for the vicious battles against elite receivers in the division.

The salary cap space for the 49ers is not as pitiful as it was a couple weeks ago. There is definitely an increased likelihood that Verrett re-signs. Plus, Verrett might not have as strong of a market as he thinks. He still has injury concerns despite his resurgent season. Remember, he started the season injured and didn't see the field until Week 3.

Verrett might not like the offers he gets or the big enough pay increase he thinks he deserves. That will place the 49ers back into good standing for him to be retained.