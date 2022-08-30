Why Jimmie Ward's Absence Isn't Critical for the 49ers

The 49ers will be without Jimmie Ward for the first four games of the season.

Ward is a vastly underrated safety who does so much on the defense. He can lock up an offense's slot receiver, come up into the box, or stay up top to play blanket coverage. Ward does it all and at a tremendously high level.

“I don’t think you make up for Jimmie Ward’s loss," said defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. "He’s a very integral part to our defense. He’s a very important piece, which allows us to be multiple and do a lot of different things, so it is a significant loss for our defense. We have guys competing and battling there and we’ll see what happens when the time comes for Week 1. We hate to lose Jimmie, but we do have some capable guys back there, who are competing their butts off too to own that spot.”

There is no "replacing" Ward for the 49ers. No one can do what he does. His loss is a sting to them, but it isn't a critical one. The defense is well-equipped to perform at an elite level without Ward. They can overcome his loss easily, especially since they are not facing any real elite opponent until Week 4. If the 49ers were to struggle defensively because they are without Ward, then they have a major issue on their hands.

San Francisco's pass rush should be able to protect the safeties no matter who is out there with Talanoa Hufanga. Plus, the cornerbacks are the best the 49ers have had in awhile, so that is another layer of protection to block the void left by Ward. The defense will be fine without him for the four games he will miss. Where Ward's absence would put the 49ers in a desperate situation is if he missed much more than these four games.

If it turns out his hamstring is worse than initially diagnosed, then the 49ers definitely have a hole on their defense that will be felt. Fingers crossed that Ward comes back fully fit because the last thing they want is for him to injure himself and miss time again.