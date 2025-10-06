Why Kyle Shanahan Will Always Remember This 49ers Win Over the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers can enjoy some well-deserved extra rest after grinding out a hard-fought 26–23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers are now 4–1 on the season and remain unbeaten against all NFC West rivals, flipping their 2024 division record on its head.
This game could go down as the moment the 49ers' season shifted, and Shanahan showed why he’s among the league’s elite minds.
Why Shanahan thinks this Rams victory is significant
Leading the NFC West early on, the 49ers showed that even when the game isn’t pretty, toughness and resolve can get you over the line.
Despite the high stakes, injury setbacks, and predictions leaning toward the Rams, the 49ers crossed the finish line victorious.
This victory will live long in Shanahan's memory.
"There have been a lot of special ones. It is just the fifth game of the season, so as far as ramifications and stuff, you never know how that plays out," he shared post-game to reporters.
"But, it was unusually exhausting, I think, just the competitive stamina that you needed for that game. Just as probably a player, a coach, a fan, everyone. I mean, just 84 plays or whatever it was and every one seemed like it mattered. Struggling to run the ball, but still knowing that you needed to to try to control that D-Line a little bit.
"All the things that went into it and just the injuries and stuff and overcoming so many things and guys making those plays at the end which were unbelievable.
"I think all that added up and made it one of the more special ones that you'll definitely remember for a long time."
The 49ers are riding a wave of momentum
The thrill of football’s highs lifts you to the peak, where you can’t afford to lose sight of the climb ahead.
Things may be looking up even more. The last five weeks have shown that, despite missing key starters and constant roster changes, the team can still grind out tough victories.
The roster is expected to get healthier in the coming weeks. George Kittle is projected to return in Week 7, and Brock Purdy could be back any week now, even though he didn’t play against the Rams. Meanwhile, the injuries to Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings appear less serious than initially feared.
The Week 6 matchup with the Buccaneers may seem like one of the tougher games on the schedule, but as the Rams game reminded us, nothing is guaranteed until the final whistle.