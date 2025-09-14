All 49ers

Why Mac Jones feels fortunate to start early in the season for 49ers

Mac Jones should be able to step in and prevail in Week 2 fixture with the Saints.

Henry Cheal

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In an alternate world, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Mac Jones instead of Trey Lance in 2021. Head coach Kyle Shanahan narrowed it down to these two before opting for the latter.

Maybe we wouldn’t have witnessed the remarkable emergence of Brock Purdy. So many maybes, but the fact remains: Jones is with the 49ers now.

Jones looks ahead to his 49ers debut

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Mac Jones (10) await their turn in passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jones joined the 49ers roster in the offseason, agreeing to a two-year, $7 million contract as a backup to Purdy.

He’s no stranger to the big stage, having handled QB1 duties for both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

When describing how it feels to jump in as the starting quarterback, Jones shared: “I think it’s all part of God’s plan and obviously on Draft Day, like I said, you don’t have control over where you’re going to go, but God put me here [in San Francisco] for a reason.

"I’m just blessed to be here and really thankful for the people here who’ve allowed me to get back on track. Obviously, there’s a lot more to do and got to be ready for this Sunday and go out there and have fun and let it fly. I put in the work, so that’s all you can ask, at least give yourself a chance.”

Jones' offseason momentum a key to victory

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old is in a positive frame of mind, believing that his reps throughout OTAs and training camp have allowed him to keep sharp.

This has been vital in understanding Shanahan’s system, but stepping in so early in the season gives him an advantage.

“I feel good. Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here giving everybody reps," he added.

"So, it’s in the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this and fortunate to have started, I think this is my 50th game in the NFL, so I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Jones has already established good chemistry with his teammates, and if he delivers an impressive performance on Sunday, the 49ers might ponder whether he should have been their pick in the 2021 draft.

"Mac's been awesome, the same this week as he's been all of camp," Shanahan said. "Our team really believes in him, our team really enjoys him, and he did a hell of a job this week in practice."

With Sunday’s game approaching quickly, Jones’ poise and chemistry with the offense will be crucial to the team’s success.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

