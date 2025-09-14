Why Mac Jones feels fortunate to start early in the season for 49ers
In an alternate world, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Mac Jones instead of Trey Lance in 2021. Head coach Kyle Shanahan narrowed it down to these two before opting for the latter.
Maybe we wouldn’t have witnessed the remarkable emergence of Brock Purdy. So many maybes, but the fact remains: Jones is with the 49ers now.
Jones looks ahead to his 49ers debut
Jones joined the 49ers roster in the offseason, agreeing to a two-year, $7 million contract as a backup to Purdy.
He’s no stranger to the big stage, having handled QB1 duties for both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.
When describing how it feels to jump in as the starting quarterback, Jones shared: “I think it’s all part of God’s plan and obviously on Draft Day, like I said, you don’t have control over where you’re going to go, but God put me here [in San Francisco] for a reason.
"I’m just blessed to be here and really thankful for the people here who’ve allowed me to get back on track. Obviously, there’s a lot more to do and got to be ready for this Sunday and go out there and have fun and let it fly. I put in the work, so that’s all you can ask, at least give yourself a chance.”
Jones' offseason momentum a key to victory
The 27-year-old is in a positive frame of mind, believing that his reps throughout OTAs and training camp have allowed him to keep sharp.
This has been vital in understanding Shanahan’s system, but stepping in so early in the season gives him an advantage.
“I feel good. Obviously, was fortunate to get a lot of reps in OTAs and training camp, which they do a great job here giving everybody reps," he added.
"So, it’s in the front side of the season here, and I feel prepared. I’ve been working for this and fortunate to have started, I think this is my 50th game in the NFL, so I have my routine down, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Jones has already established good chemistry with his teammates, and if he delivers an impressive performance on Sunday, the 49ers might ponder whether he should have been their pick in the 2021 draft.
"Mac's been awesome, the same this week as he's been all of camp," Shanahan said. "Our team really believes in him, our team really enjoys him, and he did a hell of a job this week in practice."
With Sunday’s game approaching quickly, Jones’ poise and chemistry with the offense will be crucial to the team’s success.