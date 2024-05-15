Why the 49ers Can't Drag on Extending Brandon Aiyuk
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is more than likely going to hold out until he receives a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers.
He is well within his right to do so. It is on the 49ers to figure it out and find a good compromise that both parties can agree to. Of course, there are always going to be hurdles and back and forth with Aiyuk's side. That is part of the business.
However, the 49ers can't indulge too much in that and drag on extending Aiyuk. The last two contract extensions the 49ers have given out were to Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel. Those extensions ended up dragging on and both players had poor starts to their season.
For Bosa, it took him until midseason to really start to round out into form. For Samuel in 2022, he was up and down for practically the entire season. Both players cited that the contract extension dragging on factored into their poor start. Now, you could blame the players for this. They could always go to practice and let the negotiations play out.
But every player is more than valid to refrain from practicing until they get the contract extension that they so rightfully deserve. So, while it would be nice for them to practice to avoid a slow start to their season, all it takes is for them to get injured and derail their contract negotiations.
I am placing all the pressure on the 49ers. It seems like they are the ones who have been playing hard ball the last two negotiations with Bosa and Samuel. I get that it is part of negotiations, but it seems like the 49ers have dug their heels in the sand for way too long and it is hurting them.
They must do all they can to ensure that Aiyuk isn't holding out for too long and risk him having a slow start to the season. Now, there is always a chance Aiyuk will be fine even if the contract negotiations go deep into training camp. Maybe Samuel and Bosa are just the exceptions to it.
However, I don't see the point of running that risk at all. Aiyuk is a significant factor in the success of Brock Purdy, who is basically a good chunk of the offense. He has proven year after year to improve, so there really shouldn't be too long of a negotiation period between the two sides.
Then again, the 49ers did do that with Bosa and he was a no-brainer extension. My advice to the 49ers is to get a deal done before Aug. comes when training camp starts ramping up. That is when Aiyuk will need to participate and get into form.
Otherwise, the 49ers will risk having him sluggish to start the year and impact the offense negatively.