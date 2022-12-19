Why the 49ers Can Win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy this Season

Purdy exudes a zen-like calmness and confidence on the field, and he's in complete control of the 49ers offense as if he's been on the team for five or six seasons.

We don't know how good Brock Purdy ultimately will be, but the 22-year-old rookie already manages games like a 30-year-old veteran.

And that's remarkable, considering his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo, who's 31, often managed games like a rookie. He made erratic decisions, didn't see the whole field and seemed to get anxious if his first read wasn't open, which are big reasons the 49ers never won the Super Bowl with him.

Purdy is quite different. He exudes a zen-like calmness and confidence on the field, and he's in complete control of the 49ers offense as if he's been on the team for five or six seasons. That's why he was able to hurry the offense to the line of scrimmage and draw an offside penalty on fourth down against the Seahawks. It's also why he was able to scramble for a first down AND slide in bounds to keep the clock running at the end of the game. The game moves slowly for him and he knows what he's doing.

"I was so impressed with how he managed it in that noise," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "That was his first time in that situation with all our motions and stuff and having to do the silent count and things like that, getting in and out of the huddle, and I think we only had to use one timeout throughout the whole game. He did a really impressive job."

Purdy seemed completely impervious to the Seattle homefield advantage that made so many previous 49ers quarterbacks crumble.

So while Purdy may or may not have the physical ability to be a franchise quarterback who makes the big bucks and carries the 49ers for a decade, he doesn't need to carry them now -- they're stacked. He just needs to keep managing games and the 49ers will keep winning.