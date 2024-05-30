Why the 49ers Could Want Dominick Puni to be the Starting Right Guard
Arguably the two weakest spots on the San Francisco 49ers reside at right guard and right tackle.
Spencer Burford was the starter at right guard this past season where he proved to be a liability. Burford was tied for third with the most penalties as a guard and allowed the ninth most sacks in the league. Veteran Jon Feliciano stepped into that spot late in the season and brought stability.
Feliciano is not a long-term player, but neither is Burford. He's shown little to nothing to feel hopeful about. That is likely why the 49ers drafted Dominick Puni who the 49ers might secretly be rooting for to become the starting right guard.
Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Foerster had a press conference on Wednesday where he made it sound like the 49ers will have a competition to see who will become the starter at right guard. If that is the case, then I believe the 49ers would want Puni to win it.
"We’ll primarily work him at right guard right now," said Foerster. "That’s a place we felt we could get some competition going and work at that spot. But he easily could be the fourth tackle, third. He could work in anywhere there. He’s got ability to play all. He’s best suited to guard though. You never know what happens. We’ll see how it plays out.”
The 49ers will never gift a starting role to any rookie or young player. It has to be earned. That has been their philosophy under Kyle Shanahan. So, as much as they could possibly want Puni to be the starter, they will want him to work for it. The idea is that the competition will enhance him and I'm all for that.
It could end up garnering tremendous results where Puni looks good and goes on to be the starter. Should that occur, then the 49ers have their starting right guard for the foreseeable future. Burford just has no hope to ever improve and Feliciano is just a holdover player.
Puni winning it will be the best case scenario for the 49ers and their offense.