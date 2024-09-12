Why the 49ers Should Operate by Committee at Running Back
Week 1 was a coming out party for San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason.
He stomped all over the New York Jets with the entire nation watching. 147 rushing yards for a score on 28 carries was his final stat line in his first career start. Not too shabby of a debut start for Mason who has mainly been a garbage-time player.
Mason has proven that the 49ers can run an effective offense should Christian McCaffrey remain inactive. McCaffrey was a last-minute scratch against the Jets due to his calf/Achilles injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently updated McCaffrey's injury to Achilles tendonitis.
There's always cause for serious concern whenever a player has an Achilles injury. It doesn't matter if it is mild or not. Resting McCaffrey is the wisest move the 49ers can make, yet he has been a limited participant in practice this week. He might end up playing in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Whenever he is set to make his return, the 49ers should operate by committee at running back. Mason has done more than enough to earn a substantial role in the offense. He must not remain on the sideline throughout the game as he has done for his entire career.
Mason provides an excellent change of pace for the 49ers offense. Most importantly, the 49ers don't need to overwork McCaffrey. His Achilles tendonitis might be an injury he has to deal with all season long. Splitting the carries between him and Mason will be beneficial to his health.
It could make a difference in whether or not he is at or near full strength around the end of the season. That is when the 49ers will stop being conscientious about McCaffrey's workload. Everything they do now this early in the season has to have his longevity for this year in mind.
Operating by a committee in the run game will aid that, especially if the 49ers will not let him rest for more games.