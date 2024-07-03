Why the Arizona Cardinals Pose a Legitimate Threat to the 49ers
The NFC West is no joke.
We all know the 49ers are stacked and the Rams are one of the best teams in the conference when healthy. We also know the Seahawks are talented and could make a leap under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. But the Cardinals are sleepers.
Arizona won just four games last season so people don't take them seriously. They're a year away from being a year away, people say. But is that true? Teams go from last place to the playoffs almost every year in the NFL. Could the Cardinals be the next team? Should the 49ers be concerned about them?
Consider that Kyler Murray started the final eight games for the Cardinals last season, and in that time their offense averaged 362.8 yards per game. Prorated for an entire season, their offense would have ranked 8th in the NFL right between the Rams (362.9 yards per game) and the Chiefs (357.9 yards per game).
So the Cardinals offense is better than people realize. And they just drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. who is supposed to be the best wide receiver to come out of college in years. He could become the NFC West's best wide receiver as a rookie.
And then there's Murray, who's had an up-and-down career, but he's never played with a wide receiver as talented as Harrison Jr. And the 49ers never have been able to contain mobile quarterbacks.
Fortunately for the 49ers, Arizona's defense lacks talent and probably can't stop Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. But if the 49ers can't stop Arizona's offense either, these matchups could be extremely high-scoring.