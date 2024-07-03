Will the 49ers Open Up Their Passing Game This Year?
The 49ers offense needs to evolve.
It's good, but it could be even better if it were balanced. The 49ers have arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL plus a quarterback who led the NFL in passer rating last season, and yet they still ranked dead last in pass attempts.
The 49ers offense is much too Christian-McCaffrey-centric, and they know it. That's why Kyle Shanahan recently said he wants to lighten McCaffrey's load in 2024. That could mean using other running backs more often, running backs such as Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. Or it could mean passing more.
The 49ers are extremely invested in their passing game. They have Deebo Samuel who earns almost $24 million per season. They have Brandon AIyuk who wants $30 million per season and just might get it. They have Jauan Jennings who makes nearly $8 million per season. And they have Ricky Pearsall whom they just drafted in Round 1 this year. Not to mention Brock Purdy, who will become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL next year.
At some point, Shanahan has to feature what his players do best.
The days of hiding Jimmy Garoppolo behind a dominant running game are over. Garoppolo was a disaster waiting to happen. He was slow and he made bad decisions. Shanahan didn't want to put the game in his hands, because he'd lose it.
Purdy is different. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, he's mobile and he makes terrific decisions. And he has the best weapons in football.
Let them cook.