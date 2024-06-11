All 49ers

Why Trent Williams Wanting a New Deal From the 49ers is Surfacing

Trent Williams is making it known about a desire for a new contract from the 49ers and there is a good reason for it. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Trent Williams (71) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Trent Williams (71) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Another player on the San Francisco 49ers is potentially looking for a new contract this offseason.

That player is star offensive tackle Trent Williams, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Apparently there are "whispers" of Williams eventually wanting a new deal. It is unclear if that means he is looking for one eventually this year, but I'd guess that is what Williams means.

For this report to come out now is random considering Williams' current contract runs through 2026. He is nowhere near being in a contract year, especially since he will be 38 years old at the end of his deal. I doubt the 49ers would be willing to extend him at that point.

But there is a reason this news of Williams potentially looking for a new deal from the 49ers is surfacing. It is due to the fact that multiple 49ers have received or are going to receive a contract extension. If you're Williams, you see Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey get one with Brandon Aiyuk waiting in the wings.

So, of course, Williams is looking at those extensions and thinking he should throw himself in the mix. That is essentially how this report came out. His camp had to have leaked this news to give a heads up that he is placing himself in the waiting list.

The 49ers took care of Jennings and gave McCaffrey a pay raise all while allowing to reset the running back market. Williams knows how valuable he is to the 49ers, so he might apply pressure in the coming months.

From the 49ers' perspective, a pay raise is valid, but not additional years to his contract. Expecting Williams to still be physically sturdy and performing at an extraordinarily high-level at and beyond 38 years old is ridiculous. Of course, if anyone can do it it's Williams, but the odds are certainly stacked against him.

Time will tell if Williams truly wants a contract rework this year and if the 49ers will oblige him.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News