Why Trent Williams Wanting a New Deal From the 49ers is Surfacing
Another player on the San Francisco 49ers is potentially looking for a new contract this offseason.
That player is star offensive tackle Trent Williams, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Apparently there are "whispers" of Williams eventually wanting a new deal. It is unclear if that means he is looking for one eventually this year, but I'd guess that is what Williams means.
For this report to come out now is random considering Williams' current contract runs through 2026. He is nowhere near being in a contract year, especially since he will be 38 years old at the end of his deal. I doubt the 49ers would be willing to extend him at that point.
But there is a reason this news of Williams potentially looking for a new deal from the 49ers is surfacing. It is due to the fact that multiple 49ers have received or are going to receive a contract extension. If you're Williams, you see Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey get one with Brandon Aiyuk waiting in the wings.
So, of course, Williams is looking at those extensions and thinking he should throw himself in the mix. That is essentially how this report came out. His camp had to have leaked this news to give a heads up that he is placing himself in the waiting list.
The 49ers took care of Jennings and gave McCaffrey a pay raise all while allowing to reset the running back market. Williams knows how valuable he is to the 49ers, so he might apply pressure in the coming months.
From the 49ers' perspective, a pay raise is valid, but not additional years to his contract. Expecting Williams to still be physically sturdy and performing at an extraordinarily high-level at and beyond 38 years old is ridiculous. Of course, if anyone can do it it's Williams, but the odds are certainly stacked against him.
Time will tell if Williams truly wants a contract rework this year and if the 49ers will oblige him.